sport, local-sport,

While you may have seen retired Ovens and Murray netballer Sarah Moore back out on court for Albury during round one, she insists it won't become a regular occurrence. Moore, who was replaced by Skye Hillier as the club's A-grade coach this season, made the decision to return for her beloved Tigers for a one-off appearance as they battled player unavailability. Having not completed pre-season training, Moore shot 10 goals over two quarters against Wodonga at the Albury Sportsground on Saturday. After calling it a day at the end of the 2021 season, Moore admitted she never expected to be back in her Tigers dress. "That was just a desperate situation," she said. "When someone calls on you and you have had so much involvement in the club, you can't say no. "I didn't do any pre-season and I hadn't really picked up a netball since last year. "I was just worried about my body being injured because I haven't had any preparation at all, but I did know I had a strong line-up in front of me, so that made it a bit easier having played with them before. "It was enjoyable to play alongside the girls one more time." Also stepping up into the Tigers' goal circle was young gun Lilli Howe, who wowed Moore in what was her first A-grade game in a shooting position. The 17-year-old racked up 27 goals and was among Albury's best during the victory against the Bulldogs. ALSO IN SPORT: "She was phenomenal," Moore said. "She played a couple of games last year but as a GD, so she's very talented in the fact that she can play both ends. "As soon as we put her into goals she was incredible for a young girl who has just stepped into the goal arena for the first time in A-grade. "I would say that would be my last game, especially after seeing the likes of her and how amazing she was." Wodonga also regained its star goal shooter with Cassi Mathey playing her first game back after a foot injury derailed her first A-grade season last year. Mathey wasted no time feeling comfortable on the netball court again, shooting 30 of the Bulldogs' 34-goals. New recruit Ella Dickins also impressed on debut after joining the Ovens and Murray from Goulburn Valley League side Shepparton United this season. Albury will now prepare to take last season's minor premiers Corowa-Rutherglen on for an away game, while the Bulldogs will go head-to-head with the most recent back-to-back premiers Wangaratta Magpies at John Flower Oval this weekend.

