Cricket lovers on the Border have rallied together to kit out the Papua New Guinea women's team. PNG have spent the past week in Albury-Wodonga for the Country Invitational Tournament playing against sides representing NSW, Queensland and the ACT. But the tourists were lacking quality equipment so Riverina women's academy coach Catherine Wood issued an appeal for help on Facebook. The response was incredible, with donations flooding in to Wood directly and via NSW regional cricket manager Jerim Hayes at his Albury office. "Their opening bowlers were bowling in joggers, they needed spikes and three or four left-handed batters were sharing one pair of gloves," Wood revealed. "We had so much stuff come in and the players will all go home to Papua New Guinea with full kits. "The funding for Papua New Guinea women's cricket is pretty average so a lot of them don't have much gear at all and they have to borrow. "But their coach will now be able to keep a massive stockpile in Australia for the next time they come over to play. "It's been astounding how many people have contacted me. "We've even had clubs from Wagga message us, wanting to help. ALSO IN SPORT: "So many people have been so generous and I know how much the girls are going to appreciate it. "We take this stuff for granted, it's readily available here but women in these countries just don't have the same sort of access. "They're so excited to be given some stuff and it's pretty heart-warming, actually. "To be able to give them something that we've loved already and that's in such good condition, we can give that off and it inspires them to continue or it may give them an opportunity to give back when they get home. "It's a cool thing to be able think that we are helping them and more girls in Papua New Guinea." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/b3f0bdb8-6f07-447a-99f1-58cf0f0e764f.jpg/r385_703_3781_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg