A lack of affordable housing has put people who would never be considered homeless on the brink, according to the NSW opposition housing spokesperson. Rose Jackson, who was on the Border on Monday for a housing forum hosted by the Labor Party's Albury branch, said many people who have worked their entire lives are experiencing homelessness. "The cost of housing has gone up and suddenly they are living in cars, tents, caravans or couch-surfing with friends. Those are all forms of homelessness," she said. "They're a bit more invisible, but they're really important, so unless we urgently deal with the regional housing crisis, we're going to see more and more honourable people experiencing homelessness." A report compiled by Hill PDA Consulting revealed the house stress rate in Albury sits at just below 15 per cent, higher than the regional NSW average of 11, while 3.7 per cent of tenants in the Border city live in social housing compared to just two percent in other regional communities across the state. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've seen house prices increase by over $150,000 in the last decade and we've seen rent go up by 20 per cent in the last year alone, this is just driving so many people into housing stress," Ms Jackson said. "Here in Albury, almost 15 per cent of residents are experiencing housing stress. That is a phenomenally large number in any community to be living with a constant threat of eviction or not being able to make mortgage repayments. "It's really important to talk to local community groups to residents and to people who are on the front line of the housing crisis about what we can do better to make sure that people have access to safe and secure and stable housing." Ms Jackson said income growth in Albury was slower than the rest of regional NSW, which was a contributing factor to the shortage, along with the population increase throughout the pandemic. "These people are often coming in with capital city wages and regional people who've been living here can't compete," she said. "People love to come and visit, but there is a consequence of the short-term letting market, particularly on people who are long-term renters. "Wages have increased between one and two per cent over the last few years, and housing costs are up over 20, close to 30 per cent. You just can't square that circle." Indi Labor candidate Nadia David also attended the forum and said a number of towns don't have the ability to build new houses because of the limited infrastructure. "We can't get workers into our towns because they have nowhere to live. We have young people that are not able to stay in the region and have to move away," she said. "They have lots of job opportunities but nowhere to live, so this is realistically the biggest issue (of the election). "In Indi, there are some places and towns that have no rental properties available or there's one that is completely unaffordable." Ms David revealed the fastest growing demographic for homelessness was women over the age of 55.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/69a756c2-16fe-4f57-a601-62cbace589d2.jpg/r0_312_6720_4109_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg