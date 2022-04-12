news, local-news,

IT'S long been said that a change is as good as a holiday. I used to believe it too. Then after two years of the global pandemic with no holidays and nothing but change, I'm no longer the believer I once was. Staycations are no picnic either because it's too easy to work at ticking off your to-do list when you haven't left the house. Turn to-do into ta-da!! But 1950s houses have no end of to-do to be done. And this means ta-da takes longer than you'd expect. Sometimes the hoo-ha needed to get to the ta-da really takes it out of you. Then you feel like you could really do with a holiday. Anywhere. Anyhow. Any time soon. This brings us to Easter when restless renovators and staycation slayers plan to get away as far and as fast as possible via the back roads and high skies. Qantas and Virgin say the Easter long weekend will be their busiest period since before the pandemic, but amid crippling staff shortages. Staff handed out bottles of water at Sydney Airport on Friday as passengers formed long queues and waited for hours to check in and clear security. Bottlenecks at security and the baggage claim area were blamed on the high number of workers who had contracted COVID-19 or were isolating as close contacts. Qantas itself has up to 20 per cent of its workforce out with COVID-19 or isolating. Friday was the busiest day at Melbourne Airport in more than two years, and many travellers experienced long delays at check-in, security and the taxi ranks. Melbourne Airport said staff shortages and several off-schedule arrivals caused lengthy delays for some travellers getting their baggage. MORE MATERIAL GIRL: For those of us out of practice at catching flights and even going on long road trips, here's six ideas to get you off the ground this long weekend. Happy Easter everyone! Safe travels!! A holiday is as good as a change! I believe.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/bae587a9-8e43-4699-9788-27329c7f13d9.jpg/r12_0_3938_2218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg