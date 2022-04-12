Material Girl | Here's six ideas to get you off the ground this Easter long weekend
IT'S long been said that a change is as good as a holiday.
I used to believe it too.
Then after two years of the global pandemic with no holidays and nothing but change, I'm no longer the believer I once was.
Staycations are no picnic either because it's too easy to work at ticking off your to-do list when you haven't left the house.
Turn to-do into ta-da!!
But 1950s houses have no end of to-do to be done.
And this means ta-da takes longer than you'd expect.
Sometimes the hoo-ha needed to get to the ta-da really takes it out of you.
Then you feel like you could really do with a holiday.
Anywhere.
Anyhow.
Any time soon.
This brings us to Easter when restless renovators and staycation slayers plan to get away as far and as fast as possible via the back roads and high skies.
Qantas and Virgin say the Easter long weekend will be their busiest period since before the pandemic, but amid crippling staff shortages.
Staff handed out bottles of water at Sydney Airport on Friday as passengers formed long queues and waited for hours to check in and clear security.
Bottlenecks at security and the baggage claim area were blamed on the high number of workers who had contracted COVID-19 or were isolating as close contacts.
Qantas itself has up to 20 per cent of its workforce out with COVID-19 or isolating.
Friday was the busiest day at Melbourne Airport in more than two years, and many travellers experienced long delays at check-in, security and the taxi ranks.
Melbourne Airport said staff shortages and several off-schedule arrivals caused lengthy delays for some travellers getting their baggage.
MORE MATERIAL GIRL:
- Shopping for staples the new game of strategy
- We're all in it together, jigsaw puzzles and Monopoly aside
- In times like these, you learn to live again
- Our privacy concerns are already pie in the sky
- Sit tight folks, we'll catch you on the other side
- We're free to care now but don't burst the bubble
- It's standing room only as Victorian lockdown hits home
- Dogs are born knowing how to live their best lives
This brings us to Easter when restless renovators and staycation slayers plan to get away as far and as fast as possible via the back roads and high skies. Qantas and Virgin say the Easter long weekend will be their busiest period since before the pandemic.
For those of us out of practice at catching flights and even going on long road trips, here's six ideas to get you off the ground this long weekend.
- Headphones. When the Taylor Swift fan can't deal with Midnight Oil and the Billie Eilish buff won't allow Blondie under any circumstances, there's always headphones. I'm not sure why there's never enough of them to go around despite the fact everyone acquires some for either their birthday or Christmas or both, every single year! Go pack them now!!
- Snacks. Think a picnic. You never know when you'll wind up in a lengthy queue. Don't start the holiday hangry!
- Charged up. Pack chargers. They're in the same hard-to-come-by category as headphones and hair-ties.
- Secure the chocolate. I'm mostly worried about your dogs here! Keep the Easter eggs well out of reach of conniving canines.
- Fun buns. If you've been buying hot cross buns since Australia Day, you may be over them by Good Friday. For the rest us, buy plenty. If you don't eat them on Friday, throw them in the freezer for a lunchbox emergency likely coming up by Week 2 of Term 2!
- Rise and shine. Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has advised passengers to turn up for domestic flights two hours early to help airport staff manage over the holiday peak.
Happy Easter everyone!
Safe travels!!
A holiday is as good as a change!
I believe.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News