This year Squad celebrates 40 years of business in the Albury-Wodonga region. In 1982, like many businesses, Squad began on a small scale as one of the very first Group Training Organisations (GTO) in Australia, set up by seven local organisations to assist them with employing apprentices in blue collar trades. During the first 38 years of trading, they were known as ATEL. Now to better tell their story and relate to the ever-changing employment and training market, they have rebranded as Squad with offices in Wagga Wagga, Sydney, Melbourne and headquarters in Wodonga's central business district. Firmly grounded as a non-profit organisation, an innovative and forward-thinking business with a mindset of happy people are the most productive people. Employing and training more than 500 employees each year in more than 50 different vocations in apprenticeships, traineeships, general employment and school-based apprenticeships across both metropolitan and regional areas, it is no wonder they understand communities, businesses and people. As a GTO, or as they like to be known - apprenticeship and traineeship management, they are there to support you and answer questions for those wanting to take a career pathway as an apprentice or trainee. Not only do they find the right employer to suit candidate's needs and ambitions, they also provide mentorship, payroll and a full HR and Safety team. They succeed when you do. Squad's RTO (Registered Training Organisation) offers customised on-the-job training for businesses employees, ensuring they have a skilled and qualified workforce that benefits their business without the disruption of absent staff. Squad RTO focuses on improving skills development for your business' existing workers, enabling employers to generate successful and happy staff that can meet new and fast-evolving skills requirements, particularly in a time of accelerating technological change. Working with and supporting the employer and employee Squad RTO assist in closing skills gaps, boost motivation, and improve the performance and productivity of your business. For Squad, it's about connections and starting the right conversations. They believe they have been successful for 40 years because they love what they do. Finding the right people, for the right jobs, building skills through training, supporting and mentoring people and businesses to be their best. So, if you're seeking variety, experience and guidance for your career or businesses future, why not get information and support from team that knows it best, contact squad today at squad.org.au.

Celebrating 40 years of building futures at Squad

