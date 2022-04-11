news, local-news,

A new population snapshot shows the population of East Albury has boomed over the past 10 years. Almost 5000 people moved to the suburb between 2011 and 2021 - a 36 per cent increase - according to the latest census figures prepared by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. In 20 years, the population of East Albury has almost doubled. In 2001, the population was 9898 people, and steadily reached 18,015 people in 2021. Shane McDowall, 40, and his fiancee, Meggan Gardner, 34, chose to settle in East Albury to start their family. Mr McDowall, originally from Bendigo, moved to Albury to work in the local building industry. Ms Gardner, a former hotel manager from New Zealand, was contracted to lead the Mercure Hotel. The pair now share two dogs and have just welcomed a new baby. They said the outdoor lifestyle and easy access to amenities were huge drawcards for their choice of location. "Everything's accessible to you, and it's still super quiet for something you'd find out in the country," Ms Gardner said. "You've got the airport so close, you've got the Hume Motorway." Mr McDowall said he was immediately drawn to the beautiful environment, and felt it was well-suited for a growing family. IN OTHER NEWS: "Every morning, we'll leave the dogs up and and go for a walk," he said. "Bunnings is a big draw card. We've got Baby Bunting, Spotlight, and everything at our doorstep." The couple were so pleased with what the area had to offer they bought a second property - a two-bedroom unit - as an investment. Even though they missed out on a block of land to build a home before the baby arrived, it hadn't stopped the couple from achieving their dreams.

