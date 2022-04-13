A dedication to business growth and creating safe workplaces is what the team at Programmed Skilled Workforce strives to achieve everyday. "We recruit, deploy, manage and maintain a mobile workforce," area manager William Phanith said. "Programmed provides the people, knowledge and expertise to help our customers grow." "Safety leadership underpins every aspect of our service delivery, and we pride ourselves on our ability to deliver safety-conscious people and help create safer worksites." Programmed Skilled Workforce is Australia and New Zealand's leading provider of managed labour, staffing and training services. Programmed are actively recruiting for numerous roles in the Albury-Wodonga area now including: The recruitment process has a two-fold effect benefiting both the business requiring staff and the employee securing work. "We're able to assist locals in securing work or a career change while also filling labour needs for local businesses," William said. For more information about Programmed Skilled Workforce call the team on (02) 6049 7300 or go online to www.programmed.com.au. Programmed Skilled Workforce are currently moving into new offices at 597 Ebden Street South Albury and expect to be operational from that address by the end of April.

Growth, employment, safety are key to success for Programmed Skilled Workforce

Painters The recruitment process has a two-fold effect benefiting both the business requiring staff and the employee securing work. "We're able to assist locals in securing work or a career change while also filling labour needs for local businesses," William said. For more information about Programmed Skilled Workforce call the team on (02) 6049 7300 or go online to www.programmed.com.au. Programmed Skilled Workforce are currently moving into new offices at 597 Ebden Street South Albury and expect to be operational from that address by the end of April.