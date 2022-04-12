sport, local-sport,

Wangaratta co-coach Chaye Crimmins has been "really impressed" by new recruit Georgia Clark following the Magpies' first two games of the Ovens and Murray League season. Clark, who has previously played in the Victorian Netball League and Geelong Football Netball League, has taken on the side's goal-attack role following the departure of premiership playing coach Kellie Keen. The new recruit scored 26 goals in the Magpies' most recent clash against Wangaratta Rovers, where she teamed up in the ring with Rachelle Petts. "Georgia has been a great inclusion to our side and the netball squad as a whole," Crimmins said. "She's been a great pick up for us and we can't wait to see her connections continue to grow with our team." Since claiming back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019, the Magpies are yet to take their foot off the pedal, having retained majority of the playing group since their first triumph. They're currently two from two after downing Albury and Rovers, but Crimmins insists there's still improvements to be made. ALSO IN SPORT: "I think we have had a great start to the season so far, but we still have things we need to work on to get our best netball, but that will come," she said. "It definitely wasn't the best netball our team can play (against Rovers), but it was good for us to hold out on our lead when the score started to get a bit closer." Since taking the coaching reins from Keen after she returned to her home club Benalla in the Goulburn Valley League, Crimmins and co-coach Hannah Grady have been enjoying the challenge. "As a team we've been working really well together at training and on game day," Crimmins said. "It has absolutely been a team effort so far and will continue to be." Wangaratta is now eyeing-off a round two encounter against Wodonga Bulldogs this weekend. Other round two match-ups will see Rovers meet Raiders, Roos play Tigers, Myrtleford collide with Hoppers and Pigeons take on Panthers.

