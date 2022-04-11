news, court-and-crime,

A North East policeman has been charged with multiple offences after travelling to a Hume Highway crash scene at high speed. Bradley Beecroft, 47, a leading senior constable attached to the Benalla Highway Patrol, faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday. Leading Senior Constable Beecroft, who has previously worked in Wangaratta and Myrtleford, faces charges including reckless conduct endangering life and driving at a speed or manner dangerous. The charges stem from an incident near Euroa on March 21 last year. The court heard he had been called to a truck crash, where other officers were struck, at more than 200km/h. Charge sheets released by the court allege he hit up to 230km/h at the 160 kilometre signpost on the freeway. The court heard he was contesting the charges. IN OTHER NEWS: "He travelled in circumstances where he believed he might be met with police officers in a critical condition or worse, and where time was of the essence," ABC News quoted defence lawyer James Anderson as telling the court. "He was interviewed by the police and he said that his driving he considered safe and reasonable given the urgency of the situation." The ABC reported the officer of 16 years held a "gold" licence which enabled him to travel at unrestricted speeds. Mr Anderson it was "extraordinary" his client had been charged. While there is no cut-off for speed limits police can reach, it's alleged the officer's conduct was dangerous considering the circumstances. A police spokeswoman confirmed a 47-year-old officer from the eastern region was facing four charges. Leading Senior Constable Beecroft, who was charged under his proper name John Beecroft, and appeared before magistrate Ian Watkins, will return to court for a committal mention on June 2.

