Finding a job online can seem like an impossible task. There can be pages of potential jobs all with a potentially extensive application process. Luckily, there are strategies to help you get the most out of your job search, and, thankfully, the advice isn't just to apply for more jobs. Job search website Indeed suggests starting by thinking about yourself. Ask yourself a few questions to help narrow down your options like: What do you want in a job? Are you stuck to a location or are you open to moving? Do you want to work at a small business or a large company? What salary range are you searching for? Once you have the answers to these questions, use the advanced search tools to filter results by salary, company, location and more. This process ensures only jobs matching your individual needs will appear. Now you've got your shortlist, make sure to read the entire job description. While you may not need to tick every box, the job description will guide you in the preparation of a cover letter or application. Many jobs will have selection criteria, and a tried and true method of responding to these is the STAR method. When responding to a criteria, use each of the letters to order your response. Putting these steps into practice and climbing the mountain of job applications will soon become a walk in the park. Situation explain the context. Task explain the task at hand and how you used your skills, or explain the problem and your role to solve it. Action/s explain what you did to achieve the goal or solve the problem. Result explain what the end result was and how did this impact the organisation?

