A job interview is an opportunity to showcase skills and talents to a prospective employer. To do this well, start by preparing. Think of your response to common interview questions such as, "Why are you interested in this role?" Go back to the job description as this will guide you to the type of questions the hiring manager may ask. The next step is to practice. Ask a friend or family member to ask questions and use your notes to respond. Take note of how you respond on the spot to improve your prepared responses. Finally, an interview is also an opportunity for you to ask questions. Questions such as, "What does a typical day in this role look like?" or "What opportunities are there for growth?" show that you are interested in the role and gives you information about whether this is the right job for you. Remember securing an interview is an achievement in itself. Your prospective employer has selected you from a wide list of applicants and has seen something in your application that stood out.

