news, local-news,

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce claims Independents are "the most political person you'll meet" because they won't say whether they will support a Coalition or Labor government. The Nationals leader was commenting during a visit to Yarrawonga on Tuesday afternoon on the first full day of federal election campaigning. Mr Joyce criticised Independents for being advocates rather than decision-makers. "They can do one thing....they can tell you before the election who they'd really support if the vote came down to them and it was either going to be a Labor-Greens government or a Nationals-Liberal government," Mr Joyce said. "That's the one thing they won't tell you....which means they're more politician than the politicians. "They're the most political person you will meet." Independent MP for Indi Helen Haines declined to respond to Mr Joyce. Asked the prospects of the Commonwealth supporting a new Albury-Wodonga hospital, Mr Joyce said the states had to take the initiative. "These things are driven by states and the Commonwealth comes in if required in some form of support, just like roads," he said. "We don't drive the agendas, we work with states. "I'm happy, as part of the consideration to look at any of these issues if they're brought forward by the local members and they're lobbied through to the ministers." Mr Joyce was accompanied by Nationals candidate for Indi Liz Fisher and Coalition contenders for Nicholls, which contains Yarrawonga and is held by retiring Nationals MP Damian Drum. IN OTHER NEWS: Former Labor candidate for Indi Zuvele Leschen also took to Twitter on Monday to criticise Independents not being transparent on balance of power support. "Independents MUST (sic) tell voters who they would support," she wrote. "They can't pretend they don't know which major aligns best with their world view. "They say they're into transparency and integrity. "It's the most important decision they may have to make." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/af57d20b-cf3d-495f-a89a-922df951deaf.jpg/r0_179_5568_3325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg