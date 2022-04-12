news, local-news,

COUNCILLORS have likened having a bike track between Albury and Jindera to the High Country Rail Trail which runs from Wodonga to the Upper Murray. The comparison was made on Monday night as Albury councillors voted to reform a working party with Greater Hume Shire to investigate funding options for a feasibility study on the project. Councillor Daryl Betteridge acknowledged there would be a cost but said it would not be "debilitating" before pointing to the popularity of the rail trail. "Through Wodonga last year 93,000 people went on it, 93,000 people enjoyed outdoor amenity and a healthy lifestyle, they engaged with other people and the environment," Cr Betteridge said. Councillor Stuart Baker, a road cyclist, said there needed to be a vision and pointed to the High Country Rail Trail and bikeways through wineries. "I think it's a great idea for this first step and it's not imposing any obligations on us, but it's a proper look with an open mind and I think we owe it to Hume and ourselves to have a really good hard look at it," Cr Baker said. Talks between Albury and Greater Hume on the project date back to 2010, but the city council walked away in last year after a motion, calling for $25,000 to go towards a feasibility study, failed. Councillor Alice Glachan on Monday night repeated previous concerns about the expense, saying "it will cost millions to achieve this" and most road cyclists did not want to use an off-road path as had been proposed. Greens councillor Ashley Edwards said she had concerns about the environmental impact of a trail. Cr Baker and deputy mayor Steve Bowen were chosen as a councillor representatives on the committee. Meanwhile, mayor Kyle King on Monday night formally noted the 75th anniversary on Sunday of the proclamation celebrations of Albury becoming a city. IN OTHER NEWS: "The declaration boosted local economic confidence, stimulated further growth in the population, and encouraged the development of a rich and varied cultural life," Cr King said. A message from NSW Governor Margaret Beazley recorded for the occasion has been posted on social media by Albury Council. "Congratulations Albury on 75 years as a nationally-significant regional city, one that is vibrant, innovative and connected," Ms Beazley said. The Governor referred to the visit of her predecessor Gordon Samuels in 1996 for 50th anniversary celebrations when a 50-kilogram fruit cake was made for the milestone and a time capsule buried for opening in 2046 when the city's centenary is reached. An exhibition marking the 75th birthday is on display in the council's chambers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/46c8be06-26d0-468b-9936-7f8e44140bb6.jpg/r0_362_4878_3118_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg