Childhood journeys on the Hume Highway between Sydney and Albury helped inspire a new Border photographic exhibition. Otis Burian Hodge: The Last Jar of Rosehip Jam can be seen at Murray Art Museum Albury until May 22. Including both 35mm and medium format images, the display explores family relationships and memories, represented through documented places, objects and repetitive habits. Burian Hodge is a photographic artist and gallery curator based on Gadigal land (Sydney). IN OTHER NEWS: He presented an artist talk at MAMA on Saturday and will lead a photo book making workshop on April 30. "Photography is a physical medium and I think it needs to be brought to life to get the full effect of it, whether that is in book/zine form, prints or on the walls of a space," Burian Hodge said online. "It's a beneficial way for an artist to get feedback and talk ideas about the work, if they are open to that ... but also for the public to see it, which I think is a powerful way to connect with others."

