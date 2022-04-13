How to choose the right dog breed for you and your family | Paws for Thought

community,

Dogs are by far the most popular type of pet, with almost three in five Australian households owning a dog. They're called 'man's best friend' for good reason! For the past five years, the Labrador Retriever has taken the top spot as Australia's most popular dog breed. This is consistent around the world as the breed is well recognised for its outgoing personality, friendliness to both humans and other dogs along with confidence, adaptability, intelligence, and they can be easily trained. Lately, there has been a clear trend indicating that smaller breeds are becoming more and more popular, however. So, what breed is right for you and your family? After all, you are committing to care for a living, breathing being who will depend on you for their entire life. The first step to becoming a responsible dog owner begins before you even bring them home. Thoughtfully and seriously assessing your needs before making a decision will ensure you live long, happy lives together. Your home environment will have an impact on the most suitable breed of dog for you. Do you reside in a flat or apartment, house or on land? Some dogs take readily to the city life (e.g. Chihuahuas); on the other hand, some dogs just have to have lots of open space to keep them happy (e.g. kelpies). Watch out as some dogs are 'wanderers' by nature, while others are protective of their territory. Keeping your dog secure is important when selecting the most suitable breed. Other important considerations are that some dogs need a lot of exercise for fitness and happiness. Never underestimate these needs. On the other hand, some breeds are quite content with less exercise. Some dogs are just great with children, but there are some that might be more of a problem, so take care when selecting the best breed for your situation. Finally, to an extent, your choice of size of dog will be governed by what you like and don't like. Also, bigger dogs eat more than little dogs, and over the year, the food bill can mount. So, please make sure you can afford your pet. Check out the fabulous website 'dogzonline' that has resources for thorough breed indexes and information. Your local family vet clinic can also answer any questions you may have.

