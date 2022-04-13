With growing interest in local produce, more people on the move and so much to offer for locals, day-trippers and visitors, hospitality venues across the region are busier than ever. However, it's hard to keep up with demand without a strong workforce. As in many industries at the moment, there is a serious shortage of capable staff in hospitality. This is where SMART Hospitality comes in, the hospitality employment agency specialises in temporary, casual and full time work for chefs, cooks, kitchen hands, front of house wait staff for food and drink service, bar attendants, brand ambassadors, promotional and event staff. SMART Hospitality has been serving the region for 21 years and are proud of the trust businesses place in their people and in their reliable, flexible service. To address the shortage of skilled workers, plans are in place to offer a half-day and one-day Front-of-House Skills training course. Training can also be delivered in house for clients wishing to upskill employees. "We have trained and developed hundreds of locals and placed them into skilled hospitality jobs and we are always on the lookout for people to work in the sector," SMART Hospitality Business Manager Ordette Mannering said. "We want to support local job seekers and clients in the hospitality and tourism sector." The team at SMART has more than 40 years experience in the hospitality industry and successfully provides employment opportunities for hospitality staff. "Depending on the needs of our clients at the time, work can consist of "on call" or "last minute" as unexpected predicaments arise within the industry," Ordette said. "Staff shortages occur due to sickness, holidays or busy trading periods and SMART provides staff to fill these positions. "Not all the work is "last minute" and we have regular assignments with on-going hours. "As a casual employee, a wide variety of work is available, limited only by your skill level, proven ability and reliability. "The advantage of working with SMART is flexibility. We understand and allow for circumstances outside of SMART work, such as family, study or even other employment commitments." An example of SMART Hospitality's ability to assemble a workforce was evident when they responded to a request to cater for firefighters. "Perhaps our biggest call to action was a request by the DSE in 2009 to set up a field kitchen in the middle of a paddock in Tangambalanga to cater for 450 emergency services personnel fighting the bushfires with only 13 hours notice," Ordette said. "We had 31 staff working different shifts in a 24-hour kitchen for seven days."

SMART Hospitality provides staff, training for local hospitality businesses

"Perhaps our biggest call to action was a request by the DSE in 2009 to set up a field kitchen in the middle of a paddock in Tangambalanga to cater for 450 emergency services personnel fighting the bushfires with only 13 hours notice," Ordette said. "We had 31 staff working different shifts in a 24-hour kitchen for seven days."