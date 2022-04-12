news, local-news,

A ball shooting robot, named after an award winning 13-year-old volunteer, has helped a Border robotics team get to the World Championships next month. The Border Robotics Club team, made up by Year 8 students Jake Baker, Sam Kirk and Jack Maskell, will compete in the Vex Robotics World Championships in May. Former Border resident 13-year-old Ollie Knobel started the team last year before moving to Queensland, but though he's no longer officially part of the team he has been helping with the project by video chat. "I started this so I'm really dedicated to this team, so I wanted to stay involved," he said. Team mentor Lee Kirk said the robot was named 'Knobel' an ode to Ollie. "They work very well as a team," she said. "Because Ollie wasn't in the team as such, he was just part of the club, he volunteered his time throughout the season doing live remote tournaments. "He won Volunteer of the Year at nationals, which is pretty impressive for a 13-year-old." IN OTHER NEWS: The World Championships are held in Dallas, Texas, but the Border teens will wake up at 4am to compete remotely from Albury. Ms Kirk said this was made possible thanks to a grant from Albury Wodonga Connected Communities, which allowed the Club to purchase a television webcam computer. The team will direct their robot, Knobel, to pick up and shoot as many balls as it can into a target within one minute. Team member Jack Maskell said building Knobel took about six weeks. "It works through gear ratios and fly ball mechanisms," he said. Mr Maskell, who wants to be an engineer when he grows up, said he was "excited and nervous" for the competition. "It's a bit of fun and a bit of learning [about] gear ratios, weight distribution, strengthening," he said. Last year the team came 20th overall in the world.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/ae252909-d2a6-465e-8481-281c643aa558.jpg/r0_185_6720_3982_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg