The Forrest Hill section one ladies' pennant team "never get sick of winning." After claiming victory in 10 grand finals in the Saturday competition in Albury, it's fair to say they have mastered the secret to success. Team captain Kara Curphey and Dianne Wurtz have been part of Forrest Hill for close to 20 years, while Maxine Quinlivan-Schroeter and Helen Curtis have joined them to assist in their last five premierships, only missing the 2020 season due to the Covid pandemic. Di Star and Sally Bulle have also played a part in the side's reign during their first five consecutive flags. After defeating Wodonga Larrikin's in this year's decider on the weekend, Curphey admitted the triumph was just as sweet as any other. She credits teamwork and friendship as the pillars on which their success has been built. "We know each other back to front and we know who can do what," Curphey said. "I think that's what makes us a strong team, as well as the high standard of players we have. ALSO IN SPORT: "We never go out there thinking we're going to win, it's a good competition, but we do go out with a plan of what to do. "We play for each other." Not only has the team won summer pennant premierships, but also winter. They now have an impressive display of flags in their clubrooms. "We're running out of space," Curphey said. "It goes without saying that in order to be successful over a long period of time you need to have high quality players, which is what we have had."

