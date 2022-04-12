news, health,

Public health experts are encouraging people to be more proactive when it comes to protecting their homes and businesses from mosquitoes that could be infected with Japanese Encephalitis. Eliminating stagnant water from properties has been identified as an important way to protect homes and businesses from the virus, authorities from the Victorian health department and Agriculture Victoria told the online Albury Wodonga Health Japanese Encephalitis forum Tuesday night. Victorian deputy chief health officer Professor Deborah Friedman said simple actions could help reduce the risk of becoming infected. "It might be any previously emptied containers that have been filled with rainwater; they are sites where mosquitoes can breed," she said. "Our message to the community is to mosquito-proof your home and your accommodation and your businesses as much as possible." IN OTHER NEWS: Despite the high-risk period being from December to February, river-based communities on the Border have been warned to stay vigilant. "It doesn't mean there's no risk," Professor Friedman said. "We know once the weather changes, and becomes unfavourable to mosquitos, it will temporarily go away." Children under the age of 5, the elderly, and people with a suppressed immune system are more likely to become unwell after being bitten by an infected mosquito. The highest risk areas along the Murray River are located in Northern Victoria and the north west, from Mildura down to Albury, and stops at Bendigo towards the south. Rivalea, Corowa and the area around Wagga are hotspots in NSW.

