A teenage driver lasted an hour with his licence before police pulled him over at an eye-watering speed near Griffith. Highway patrol officers en route to the Murrumbidgee Police District clocked the Toyota Hilux at a phenomenal 193km/h as they travelled from Sydney for deployment on Thursday. When they stopped the vehicle - which was not bearing P plates - on the Burley Griffin Way at Moombooldool and spoke to the driver, officers discovered the man behind the wheel only just earned the privilege of a licence. IN OTHER NEWS "The driver had only an hour earlier passed his driving test," police said. "[He] was also travelling with a teenage sibling in the vehicle." Though the Burley Griffin Way is a 100km/h zone, the driver - an 18-year-old man from Granville - was limited to 90km/h under his licence conditions. That licence was suspended on the spot and the driver won't be back on the road for at least six months, police said, with the suspension to be extended "due to the excessive loss of demerit points". He was issued fines for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and not displaying the P plates.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/bc311cad-1359-4ce7-a263-2519ec1ad7d9.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg