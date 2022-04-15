news, local-news,

It may have taken three weeks for the first sale to be made, but it didn't stop a Border business standing the test of time. Andrew's Office Furniture requires a new owner after 35 years of operation. The venture started in Albury in 1987 when Brian and Jan Andrews opened their first store on Dean Street. Brian was a stock agent with Elders at Holbrook before he bought a farm at Bowna and met Jan, whose father was headmaster of the Albury Grammar School (now Scots School Albury) for 35 years. The couple sold the family farm in 1982 and started Urana Road Auctions in 1983 after they noticed a demand for office furniture. Five years later they had their own store in the heart of Albury. "When we started, I never believed in much goodwill," Brian said. "When we opened in Dean street, I didn't do any advertising, I just filled it with some furniture and opened the door and it took us over three weeks to make a sale. "I was beginning to wonder whether I'd made the right decision and then after we had been going for a while, we wondered if we'd ever see the day when we'd make a sale for $10,000. Nowadays, a lot of them are over six figures." The business moved from selling second hand products to new office furniture and by the end of 1998 had an upholstery division to make office chairs and soft furnishings on the Border, which it still does to this day. Brian and Jan's children Meegan and Scott, the latter has been director for 20 years, stepped up to to lead the business in the 1990s. Partnerships were also formed with office furniture businesses in Griffith, Coffs Harbour and Adelaide. IN OTHER NEWS: Scott started the shift to in-house design, which begun with steel school and office desks and work stations. "Today that factory has the most up to date point-to-point CNC machines that can custom cut virtually any shape and size furniture, which allows us to do complete fit-outs of custom furniture," Scott said. "One was a 1000-room fit out with wardrobes, shelving units and desks for a university all over NSW." Andrews Office Furniture made its final move to High Street in Wodonga at the end of 2019 after Scott secured a larger space to meet the demands of the business. Scott said the reason for the sale was "more of a need than a want" as new staff are required to lead it given his parents, sister and children have stepped away. "There's really no-one left to take it over," he said. "I'm not trying to completely retire, I just want to upskill the business. "I've got such good clients who deal with us every week, so if I shut the business, where do they go?" Scott said a rebrand to AOF Commercial Solutions would better reflect the design and fit-out aspects.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/40a58aad-0182-4fb1-a679-ab546a9d6001.jpg/r0_182_6720_3979_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg