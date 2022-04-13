Wodonga toddler's death to be investigated in two week inquest

news, local-news,

A coroner will examine the death of a Wodonga toddler during a two-week inquest in July. The child, who can't be identified due to a suppression order and child protection issues, died on October 7, 2018, after being airlifted to hospital. The court previously heard an autopsy had found evidence of a cardiac arrest and brain swelling but the cause was unable to be determined. Dr Melanie Archer found head trauma, either accidental or non-accidental, could not be ruled out, nor could natural disease. IN OTHER NEWS: The 20-month-old had been living with her father and his partner in Wodonga and attending a child care centre. She attended the day care provider on October 4, 2018, and appeared pale when picked up, and became less active that night before vomiting and moaning. By October 6, she appeared exhausted, and refused to eat, including while out at the Blazing Stump for lunch, where she was spotted lying down multiple times. She became limp later that night and an ambulance was called about 5.30pm when she appeared to have a fit, with her lips turning purple She became unresponsive. The toddler was flown from Albury to Melbourne and treatment was removed the following day. A directions hearing on Tuesday, attended by representatives for the police, child protection, the daycare centre and the girl's mother, heard further medical reports were likely to be filed before an inquest was held. Issues of a possible neurological disorder and developmental delays were mentioned during the hearing, and a prior seizure in January 2018 was also mentioned. The court heard the scope of the inquest had changed and a witness list had been updated. The inquest is listed to be heard from July 11 in Wodonga, before likely returning to Melbourne for the final two days. The girl, her parents, the day care provider and other parties are unable to be identified due to a wide-ranging order issued in the court last year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

