AWARD-winning Albury singer-songwriter Darren Colston wants to take listeners home in his new single, Hello Riverina. Two years since his last release, Colston said Hello Riverina was somewhat of a relaunch of his career after being focused on family and soccer. A father of three, Colston is also a coach at Melrose Football Club, where he was instrumental in helping African refugees settle into the fold. "This is my chance to be the musician I want to be and be out in front of people in a more meaningful way," he said. With several awards including Tamworth Independent Artists Male Vocalist of the Year to his name, Colston has penned and performed charting singles including the top 5 hit with Victoria Baillie, Will You Stay, and Golden Guitar-nominated song The Boundary Rider. IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: After moving to Narrandera at 15 and playing his first full gig at Barellan, Colston shifted around before settling in Albury a decade ago. He said Hello Riverina, which was the first single from his upcoming album Rucker's Hill, explored the concept of home for different people. "I really hope people connect with this song in the way I wrote it, in that it's not just a song about my love of place, but everyone's love of place," Colston said. "The Riverina was always home, never where I was living, and my dad's ashes are there now, too. "It's my spiritual home, so I wrote a song about how it feels for me when I come home each time. "It's not necessarily about the Riverina for everyone; it's about that place where we feel we belong and that feeling of belonging." The high school teacher's aide was equal parts excited, apprehensive and overjoyed to make music again. "I'm really proud of the product we've come up with," he said. "Between myself and Damian Cafarella producing the songs, I think this is some of the best stuff I've ever written and the best sounding production I've come out with so far." Hello Riverina features Damian Cafarella, Katie Brianna and Tim Crouch from Arkansas. Download it from streaming services or visit Colston's website.

