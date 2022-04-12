sport, local-sport,

Undefeated St Patrick's Hilfiger have capped an outstanding season by winning the Albury Tennis Section 1 Men's pennant. Hilfiger's Jade Culph, Lewis Ahern and Adib Golshan secured a declared result after four sets. The team seized three extremely close sets 8-6, 8-5, and 8-6 against Albury's Ben Tari, Brendan Lidell and Michael Reid. The final result was four sets, 32 games to love sets, 18 games. Hilfiger not only secured the pennant flag but also the glory of remaining undefeated throughout the entire season. In the Section 2 Men's competition, the season's undefeated ladder leaders Forrest Hill Galahs - comprising David Lake, Ken and Graham Wurtz, and Hayden McIntosh - could not duplicate Hilfiger's result. Wodonga Bushrangers' Brendan Pooley, Mark Neil, Steve O'Connell and John McVean's pennant mission was achieved when they defeated the Galahs in an upset, winning five sets, 49 games to two sets, 38 games. The Bushrangers started on target, claiming the first two sets. Pooley's determination scored three set wins, including a close tie-breaker and the season's flag. In the Section 3 Men's competition, Forrest Hill Blues' Michael Pope, Steve Mooney, Taylor Brown and Phil Keene succumbed to Albury Grey's Garry Hughes, Stuart Gadd, Robert Gilchrist and Ken Reid. Grey's unrelenting pressure led to a strong win, finishing six sets, 48 games to love sets, 12 games. The Greys suffered just one loss throughout the season and were not willing to repeat another in the grand final. ALSO IN SPORT: In the Section 4 grand final, St Patrick's Red's Travis Rodd, Jake Meagher and Emily Liddell contested diligently against home club St Patrick's Yellow's Tom Sheather, Oscar Cameron and Chloe Lewis. A mere game separated the teams, with St Patrick's Yellow awarded the pennant flag. In Section 5 Mixed, the Forrest Hill Wombats (Kabir Shah, Noah Veitch and Meera Shah) continued their impressive form, overcoming St Patrick's Green's Lucas Parker, Madison Lumsden and Josh Sandral by a score of five sets, 35 games to one set, 18 games. Replicating the performance of Albury Grey in the Section 3 Men, the Wombats had only one loss throughout the season and likewise avoided a repeat on grand final day. In the Section 1 Ladies competition, Forrest Hill's Di Wurtz, Kara Curphey, Helen Curtis and Maxine Quinlivan were triumphant. They claimed the pennant flag against Wodonga Larrikins' Kendall Oates, Di Larkin, Sandra Rouvray and Rhonda Wilson by five sets, 41 games to one set, 23 games. In the Section 2 Ladies, Wodonga Aces (Abbey Quinlan, Molly Dove and Susie Male) were on fire when it mattered, defeating St Patrick's Yellow's Charmaine Mutape, Sofia Oliver and Indi Paton six sets, 43 games to love sets, 16 games.

