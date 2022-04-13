Easter church services: Your guide to the Border and North East

community, Albury-Wodonga, Easter church services guide, North East Victoria

Albury, St Matthew's Maundy Thursday: Solemn Mass 6pm; Good Friday: Service 9am, Stations of the Cross (combined service with Sacred Heart at North Albury) 10.30am followed by Hot Cross Buns; Easter Sunday: Service 9am (no Evensong) Allans Flat, St Paul's Easter Sunday: 9am Barnawartha, All Souls Easter Day: Holy Eucharist 8am Beechworth, Christ Church Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: Service of Reproach 10am; Easter Sunday: 9am Bright, All Saints Good Friday: Service 11am; Easter Sunday: Eucharist Service 11am Bungowannah, St Mark's Holy Saturday: 7.30pm Chiltern, St Paul's Good Friday: Liturgy 10.45am; Easter Day: Holy Eucharist 11am Corowa, St John's Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 10am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am Culcairn, St Paul's Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am Dederang, St Andrew's Good Friday: 2pm Eldorado, St Jude's Good Friday: Service of Reproach 3pm; Easter Sunday: 11.15am Henty, St Barnabas Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am Howlong, St Thomas' Easter Sunday: 8am Jindera, St Paul's Maundy Thursday: Liturgy 7pm; Easter Sunday: Eucharist with Baptism 10am Lavington, St James' Good Friday: Tenebrae. A service of readings and reflection 7pm; Easter Saturday: Great Vigil of Easter 8pm Moyhu, All Saints Easter Day: Holy Communion 9.30am Myrtleford, St Paul's Maundy Thursday: Eucharist with Washing of the Feet 7pm; Good Friday: Walk of Witness 10am (service in Piazza to follow); Holy Saturday: Vigil Eucharist 7pm; Easter Sunday: Eucharist Service 9am North Albury, St Mark's Good Friday: The Passion and Death of Our Lord 9am; Easter Sunday: Eucharist with Renewal of Baptismal Promises 8.30am Rutherglen, St Stephen's Maundy Thursday: Stations of the Cross 9am, Holy Eucharist, stripping of the altar 7pm followed by the Watch until 10pm; Good Friday: Liturgy 8.45am; Easter Eve: Easter Vigil with Liturgy of New Fire, renewal of Baptismal vows and the first Eucharist of Easter 7pm; Easter Day: Holy Eucharist 9.30am Tangambalanga, St Mark's Maundy Thursday: 7pm Tawonga Easter Sunday: 10.30am Wangaratta, Holy Trinity Cathedral Maundy Thursday: Liturgy and Watch 7.30pm; Good Friday: Liturgy of the Day 2pm; Easter Day: Easter Vigil - Lighting of the New Fire, Renewal of Baptismal Vows and first Eucharist of Easter 6am, Holy Communion 8am, Choral Eucharist 10am Whitfield, Holy Trinity Easter Day: Holy Communion 11am Whorouly, St John's Good Friday: Reflection 3pm; Easter Sunday: Eucharist Service 11am Wodonga, Emmanuel Easter Day: Dawn Service 6am, Service 9am Yackandandah, Holy Trinity Good Friday: 9.30am, Stations of the Cross (main street) 10.30am; Easter Sunday: 10.30am IN OTHER NEWS: Lavington Easter Sunday: 10.30am Corowa Good Friday: Service 9.30am; Easter Sunday: BBQ breakfast at Rowers Park 8am, Service in the park 9.30am followed by kids activities Wodonga Good Friday: 9am (Hot Cross Buns after the service); Easter Sunday: 10am (free coffee/hot chocolate/chai for the Easter weekend) Albury, St Patrick's Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am; Celebration of the Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7pm; Easter Sunday: Mass 8am, 10am, 5.30pm, Latin Mass 12 noon Beechworth, St Joseph's Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord 3pm; Holy Saturday: 7pm; Easter Sunday: Mass 8.30 Bright Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 3pm; Easter Sunday: Mass 10.30am Chiltern, St Mary's Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 11am; Holy Saturday: Vigil Mass 6pm Corowa, St Mary's Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord's Last Supper 6pm followed by adoration; Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am, Celebration of the Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 6pm; Easter Sunday: 9am Corryong, Sacred Heart Holy Thursday: Mass 5pm; Easter Sunday: 11am Dederang Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10.30am; Easter Sunday: Mass 10.30am Henty Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am; Easter Sunday: 8am Jindera, St Mary's Easter Sunday: 9am Lavington, Holy Spirit Holy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: Stations 10am, Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7pm; Easter Sunday: 8am, 10am Mitta Mitta Easter Sunday: Mass 9am Mt Beauty Holy Thursday: Mass 7pm; Good Friday: The Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass 7pm; Easter Sunday: Sunrise Service at Tawonga Gap 6.30am Myrtleford Good Friday: Ecumenical Stations 10am, Celebration of the Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7pm; Easter Sunday: 8.30am North Albury, Sacred Heart Holy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10.30am, The Lord's Passion 3pm; Easter Saturday: Vigil 6pm; Easter Sunday: 9.30am Rutherglen, St Mary's Good Friday: Celebration of the Passion 3pm; Easter Sunday: Mass 9am Sandy Creek Easter Sunday: Mass 11am Tallangatta Good Friday: The Lord's Passion 3pm; Easter Sunday: 8.30am Tangambalanga Easter Sunday: Mass 10.30am Thurgoona, Immaculate Heart of Mary Holy Thursday: Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper 7pm; Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am, Commemoration of Our Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7pm; Easter Sunday: 9.30am Wahgunyah, Sacred Heart Easter Sunday: Mass (BYO chair) 10.30am Walwa Easter Sunday: Mass 9am Whorouly Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am Wodonga, Sacred Heart Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord's Supper 7pm; Good Friday: Liturgy - The Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7pm; Easter Sunday: 8.30am, 10.30am Wodonga, St Augustine's Holy Thursday: Tenebrae 8am; Good Friday: Tenebrae 7.30am, Stations of the Cross at St Francis of Assisi Pre School 9am; Holy Saturday: Tenebrae 8am; Easter Sunday: Sunrise Service at Ebden Reserve Hume Weir 6.30am Yackandandah, St Matthew's Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am; Easter Sunday 10.30am Yarrawonga Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord's Supper 6.30pm; Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord 3pm; Easter Vigil 6.30pm; Easter Sunday: 10am Albury, St Luke's Maundy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: Matins Service 7.30am, 9.30am Bethel, Trinity: Good Friday: Worship Service 11am Burrumbuttock, Holy Cross Maundy Thursday: Worship Service 7.30pm Gerogery, St Peter's Good Friday: Worship Service 11am; Easter Sunday: Dawn Service (with cooked breakfast afterwards) 6.30am Henty Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: Town Worship at the cemetery 6.30am, Service 8.30am Jindera, Bethlehem Good Friday: Worship Service 9am; Easter Sunday: Worship Service 9am Wodonga, St John's Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am Albury Presbyterian Churches Good Friday: 10.30am (Thurgoona); Easter Sunday: Fresh Start Church Easter Sunday gathering 10am (North Albury), Easter Sunday Service (church@9 and morningchurch combined) 10am (Lavington); 4pm (Thurgoona) Henty Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 10am (Yerong Creek Bowling Club) Wodonga Grace Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 10.30am Albury, St David's Maundy Thursday: Communion Service (Wesley Chapel, via Wilson St entrance) 7.30pm; Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 9am with Easter Egg hunt after the service Culcairn Easter Sunday: 9.30am Henty Good Friday: 9.30am Walbundrie, St Stephen's Good Friday: 9am Wodonga, Emmanuel Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 9am Wodonga, St Stephen's Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am Gateway Life Church, Lavington Good Friday: Service including Communion and Hot Cross Buns 10am; Easter Sunday: 10am, 12.30pm (Swahili). Gateway Kids Easter Egg Hunt City Central Church, Albury Good Friday: We are combining with other local churches for our Good Friday Service, with all churches represented having input. Service will be followed by hot cross buns for everyone. The service will start at 9.30am; Easter Sunday: Service 10am followed by an Easter Egg hunt for the children and hot cross buns for everyone, Nepali language service 12.30pm Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Ajdfawekjwejk/028490ac-aa63-4591-8a87-c94c0dc3a50e.jpg/r291_0_4714_2499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg