Easter church services: Your guide to the Border and North East
ANGLICAN
Albury, St Matthew's
Maundy Thursday: Solemn Mass 6pm; Good Friday: Service 9am, Stations of the Cross (combined service with Sacred Heart at North Albury) 10.30am followed by Hot Cross Buns; Easter Sunday: Service 9am (no Evensong)
Allans Flat, St Paul's Easter Sunday: 9am
Barnawartha, All Souls
Easter Day: Holy Eucharist 8am
Beechworth, Christ Church
Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: Service of Reproach 10am; Easter Sunday: 9am
Bright, All Saints
Good Friday: Service 11am; Easter Sunday: Eucharist Service 11am
Bungowannah, St Mark's
Holy Saturday: 7.30pm
Chiltern, St Paul's
Good Friday: Liturgy 10.45am; Easter Day: Holy Eucharist 11am
Corowa, St John's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 10am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Culcairn, St Paul's
Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Dederang, St Andrew's
Good Friday: 2pm
Eldorado, St Jude's
Good Friday: Service of Reproach 3pm; Easter Sunday: 11.15am
Henty, St Barnabas
Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Howlong, St Thomas' Easter Sunday: 8am
Jindera, St Paul's
Maundy Thursday: Liturgy 7pm; Easter Sunday: Eucharist with Baptism 10am
Lavington, St James'
Good Friday: Tenebrae. A service of readings and reflection 7pm; Easter Saturday: Great Vigil of Easter 8pm
Moyhu, All Saints
Easter Day: Holy Communion 9.30am
Myrtleford, St Paul's
Maundy Thursday: Eucharist with Washing of the Feet 7pm; Good Friday: Walk of Witness 10am (service in Piazza to follow); Holy Saturday: Vigil Eucharist 7pm; Easter Sunday: Eucharist Service 9am
North Albury, St Mark's
Good Friday: The Passion and Death of Our Lord 9am; Easter Sunday: Eucharist with Renewal of Baptismal Promises 8.30am
Rutherglen, St Stephen's
Maundy Thursday: Stations of the Cross 9am, Holy Eucharist, stripping of the altar 7pm followed by the Watch until 10pm; Good Friday: Liturgy 8.45am; Easter Eve: Easter Vigil with Liturgy of New Fire, renewal of Baptismal vows and the first Eucharist of Easter 7pm; Easter Day: Holy Eucharist 9.30am
Tangambalanga, St Mark's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm
Tawonga Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Wangaratta, Holy Trinity Cathedral
Maundy Thursday: Liturgy and Watch 7.30pm; Good Friday: Liturgy of the Day 2pm; Easter Day: Easter Vigil - Lighting of the New Fire, Renewal of Baptismal Vows and first Eucharist of Easter 6am, Holy Communion 8am, Choral Eucharist 10am
Whitfield, Holy Trinity
Easter Day: Holy Communion 11am
Whorouly, St John's
Good Friday: Reflection 3pm; Easter Sunday: Eucharist Service 11am
Wodonga, Emmanuel
Easter Day: Dawn Service 6am, Service 9am
Yackandandah, Holy Trinity
Good Friday: 9.30am, Stations of the Cross (main street) 10.30am; Easter Sunday: 10.30am
IN OTHER NEWS:
BAPTIST
Lavington Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Corowa
Good Friday: Service 9.30am; Easter Sunday: BBQ breakfast at Rowers Park 8am, Service in the park 9.30am followed by kids activities
Wodonga
Good Friday: 9am (Hot Cross Buns after the service); Easter Sunday: 10am (free coffee/hot chocolate/chai for the Easter weekend)
CATHOLIC
Albury, St Patrick's
Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am; Celebration of the Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7pm; Easter Sunday: Mass 8am, 10am, 5.30pm, Latin Mass 12 noon
Beechworth, St Joseph's
Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord 3pm; Holy Saturday: 7pm; Easter Sunday: Mass 8.30
Bright
Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 3pm; Easter Sunday: Mass 10.30am
Chiltern, St Mary's
Holy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 11am; Holy Saturday: Vigil Mass 6pm
Corowa, St Mary's
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord's Last Supper 6pm followed by adoration; Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am, Celebration of the Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 6pm; Easter Sunday: 9am
Corryong, Sacred Heart
Holy Thursday: Mass 5pm; Easter Sunday: 11am
Dederang
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10.30am; Easter Sunday: Mass 10.30am
Henty
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am; Easter Sunday: 8am
Jindera, St Mary's Easter Sunday: 9am
Lavington, Holy Spirit
Holy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: Stations 10am, Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7pm; Easter Sunday: 8am, 10am
Mitta Mitta Easter Sunday: Mass 9am
Mt Beauty
Holy Thursday: Mass 7pm; Good Friday: The Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass 7pm; Easter Sunday: Sunrise Service at Tawonga Gap 6.30am
Myrtleford
Good Friday: Ecumenical Stations 10am, Celebration of the Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7pm; Easter Sunday: 8.30am
North Albury, Sacred Heart
Holy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10.30am, The Lord's Passion 3pm; Easter Saturday: Vigil 6pm; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Rutherglen, St Mary's
Good Friday: Celebration of the Passion 3pm; Easter Sunday: Mass 9am
Sandy Creek Easter Sunday: Mass 11am
Tallangatta
Good Friday: The Lord's Passion 3pm; Easter Sunday: 8.30am
Tangambalanga
Easter Sunday: Mass 10.30am
Thurgoona, Immaculate Heart of Mary
Holy Thursday: Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper 7pm; Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am, Commemoration of Our Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7pm; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Wahgunyah, Sacred Heart
Easter Sunday: Mass (BYO chair) 10.30am
Walwa Easter Sunday: Mass 9am
Whorouly
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am
Wodonga, Sacred Heart
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord's Supper 7pm; Good Friday: Liturgy - The Lord's Passion 3pm; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil 7pm; Easter Sunday: 8.30am, 10.30am
Wodonga, St Augustine's
Holy Thursday: Tenebrae 8am; Good Friday: Tenebrae 7.30am, Stations of the Cross at St Francis of Assisi Pre School 9am; Holy Saturday: Tenebrae 8am; Easter Sunday: Sunrise Service at Ebden Reserve Hume Weir 6.30am
Yackandandah, St Matthew's
Good Friday: Stations of the Cross 10am; Easter Sunday 10.30am
Yarrawonga
Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord's Supper 6.30pm; Good Friday: The Passion of the Lord 3pm; Easter Vigil 6.30pm; Easter Sunday: 10am
LUTHERAN
Albury, St Luke's
Maundy Thursday: 6pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: Matins Service 7.30am, 9.30am
Bethel, Trinity:
Good Friday: Worship Service 11am
Burrumbuttock, Holy Cross
Maundy Thursday: Worship Service 7.30pm
Gerogery, St Peter's
Good Friday: Worship Service 11am; Easter Sunday: Dawn Service (with cooked breakfast afterwards) 6.30am
Henty
Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: Town Worship at the cemetery 6.30am, Service 8.30am
Jindera, Bethlehem
Good Friday: Worship Service 9am; Easter Sunday: Worship Service 9am
Wodonga, St John's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
PRESBYTERIAN
Albury Presbyterian Churches
Good Friday: 10.30am (Thurgoona); Easter Sunday: Fresh Start Church Easter Sunday gathering 10am (North Albury), Easter Sunday Service (church@9 and morningchurch combined) 10am (Lavington); 4pm (Thurgoona)
Henty Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 10am (Yerong Creek Bowling Club)
Wodonga Grace
Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 10.30am
UNITING
Albury, St David's
Maundy Thursday: Communion Service (Wesley Chapel, via Wilson St entrance) 7.30pm; Good Friday: 9am; Easter Sunday: 9am with Easter Egg hunt after the service
Culcairn Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Henty Good Friday: 9.30am
Walbundrie, St Stephen's Good Friday: 9am
Wodonga, Emmanuel
Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 9am
Wodonga, St Stephen's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm; Good Friday: 9.30am; Easter Sunday: 9.30am
AUSTRALIAN CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Gateway Life Church, Lavington
Good Friday: Service including Communion and Hot Cross Buns 10am; Easter Sunday: 10am, 12.30pm (Swahili). Gateway Kids Easter Egg Hunt
City Central Church, Albury
Good Friday: We are combining with other local churches for our Good Friday Service, with all churches represented having input. Service will be followed by hot cross buns for everyone. The service will start at 9.30am; Easter Sunday: Service 10am followed by an Easter Egg hunt for the children and hot cross buns for everyone, Nepali language service 12.30pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News.