INDI MP Helen Haines has hit back after Liberal Party senator Jane Hume called her a one-issue candidate and attacked her voting record and funding sources. The Financial Services Minister has spent the past two days in the North East and joined the Liberals Indi candidate Ross Lyman in Wodonga on Tuesday. Senator Hume repeated previous criticism of Dr Haines voting with Labor and the Greens in parliament and as part of that said she had opposed a vote to reform political donation law. The Upper House MP also highlighted Dr Haines receiving $25,000 in election funding from Climate 200, an organisation founded by tycoon Simon Holmes a Court. "His climate action group, Climate 200, is a green activist group which is running independent candidates right around the country that is trying to decide the vote of people like those in Indi," Senator Hume said. Asked about the government failing to establish an anti-corruption watchdog, Senator Hume said Dr Haines made that her "most important issue in Indi" but "I beg to differ" and cited jobs, infrastructure and housing affordability. "I don't actually think the people of Indi realised in 2019 that what they were voting for was essentially a one-issue candidate, an integrity commission or bust," Senator Hume said. IN OTHER NEWS: Dr Haines, who was at Junction Place on Tuesday at the same time as the Liberals, said she had addressed many matters and been the "strongest voice" for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital. "This is an attack that comes again from an out-of-touch senator, from a new candidate who hasn't lived here (long)," she said. "This is kind of a negative cheap politics." Dr Haines said many sidings with Labor and the Greens were on gag motions and "I always vote against shutting down debate". She said she put names of donors on her website in real time and contrasted that with Liberal "hypocrisy". "Who's donating to Mr Lyman's campaign, have a look at the Liberal Party website and you'll see 'anonymous, anonymous, anonymous, anonymous'," Dr Haines said. In response to the Coalition not providing a breakdown of how much it spends on Indi campaigns, Senator Hume said "Liberal and National party donations are as transparent as the AEC requires them to be". Dr Haines queried Mr Lyman standing by as Senator Hume fired off. "Where is the Liberal Party candidate on this, his name is associated with this, we don't hear from him," she said. "That's what makes me so proud to be an Independent, I don't have to have some party boss drive up from Melbourne and speak for me."

