New publicans of the Boorhaman Hotel and Buffalo Brewery are bringing back the venue's annual Good Friday Appeal auction. Festivities for the family fun day will begin tomorrow at 3pm, and will include face painting, a jumping castle, raffles, and in a new, exciting addition this year, the Chook Races. Co-owner of the hotel Katie Batchelor said the cause was very close to her heart, and she was determined to make the fundraiser a success. Her daughter Charlee Wahlert, 8, was treated at the Royal Children's Hospital after she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune and inflammatory disease where the immune system attacks healthy cells. "She got really sick last year, at the start of March and spent five weeks in Wangaratta Hospital," she said. "We had to go to the Children's Hospital for a couple of weeks, because nobody could work out what was wrong with her." The auction has been an ongoing pub tradition, and returns for the first time since the venue changed hands after the COVID-19 pandemic. A main auction item will be the old buffalo head, a familiar wall feature that belonged to the hotel's previous owners. IN OTHER NEWS: Appeal coordinator Emma McInnes said it was hoped that this year's auction could raise $10,000 or more to go towards boosting the hospital's coffers. All proceeds throughout the day will be donated towards the charity, with the main auction to start at 7pm. More than 100 items have been donated by local businesses in Yarrawonga, Wangaratta and Wodonga. Local wine packs, framed prints, a Milwaukee drill kit and a wine rack were among items donated. A lucky punter will even get to do laps around the Winton Motor Raceway. A fish and chips dinner will be available from 5pm-6:30pm.

