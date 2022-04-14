Armed man named Blade coathanged in failed Chiltern pub break-in

news, court-and-crime,

An armed intruder has been foiled during a hotel break-in, with an occupant fighting back and the offender accidentally coathanging himself as he fled. Blade Nicholson-Hughes was armed with a boxcutter and jemmy bar when attended the Telegraph Hotel at Chiltern about 2.30am on Tuesday. The owners' son, who knows the 18-year-old and has previously warned him to stay away, was asleep in the building when he heard glasses clinking. The man tried to switch a light on but the power had been cut by the intruder. The man opened a door, spotted Nicholson-Hughes, and tried to call Triple-0 as the teen produced his weapons. Nicholson-Hughes fled as the occupant chased him, and was grabbed by his legs as he tried to escape through a broken window he'd smashed. IN OTHER NEWS: Both men went through the window and Nicholson-Hughes fled down the street. The victim stopped chasing and went back to the hotel, and noticed Nicholson-Hughes had dropped his hoodie, bandana and mobile phone during the scuffle. Detectives quickly arrested the Chiltern man at his home and recovered the box cutter. The 18-year-old said he'd been seeking cash and had turned off the building's power. Sally Wilson told the court her client had coathanged himself as he fled, with a red mark visible around Nicholson-Hughes' neck as he sat in the Wodonga court dock. Magistrate David Faram said rehabilitation was important for the teenager, who made his first magistrates court appearance. "This is not the smartest thing you've ever done in your life ... it's also dangerous," Mr Faram said. "Clearly you shouldn't have been there. "There's a certain element of planning in all this which worries me a bit. "There's a much better way to live than committing aggravated burglaries." Mr Faram deferred sentence and released Nicholson-Hughes on bail with supports in place. He will return on May 24. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/5a72863f-d94d-43dd-ab18-7477a26e26cd.jpg/r0_57_750_481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg