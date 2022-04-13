sport, australian-rules-football,

Murray Bushrangers have had three players named in the NAB League Girls' Team of the Year following standout seasons. Lavington's Zarlie Goldsworthy and Belconnen Magpies' Zara Hamilton were selected in the midfield, while Shepparton United's Keeley Skepper was named on the interchange. Goldsworthy averaged 24.9 disposals and nine tackles this season, while Hamilton wasn't far behind with 24.1 disposals. Co-captain Skepper averaged 22 touches in defence. Coach Mark Brown commended the talented trio for their efforts this season. "They've all had exceptionally good seasons and are worthy of a spot in the NAB League girls' team of the year," he said. "It's not an easy pathway for a lot of regional girls. ALSO IN SPORT: "Zara hails from Wagga so she has to travel a couple of hours just to get to training on a Wednesday night and up to seven hours on game day. Keeley and Zarlie both have commutes to training and games. "To endure that burden of travel and to still play at a high level that warrants selection in the team of the year is a real pat on the back." With the AFLW expanding to include four more teams next season, Brown said it's an exciting time for up-and-coming players. "There's no doubt it's a good time to be involved in the girls' game," he said. "It's a good time to come through and these girls have put in a mountain of work. "They've put themselves in the picture and will get some opportunities when the national carnival rolls around." Goldsworthy and Hamilton will both represent NSW/ACT at the national championships, while Skepper will take to the field for Vic Country. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/fb28e65e-2853-4dcc-8550-cf74e55a752e.jpg/r0_201_5379_3240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg