The director of a fertilising business says sky rocketing product prices is encouraging North East farmers to consider other, often more natural, ways to increase cropping productivity. North East Fertiliser Company managing director Roger Stephens said a common fertiliser Single Super Phosphate, called 'Super', had doubled in price in the last 12 months. "We were spreading last year for early $400's - $420 type of thing would have been typical, now the cost of Super you'd be talking $800 - $850 by the time it's spread," he said. "When customers hear the price of Super we say 'I hope you're sitting down', and then they do look for alternatives." Mr Stephens said the costs of Urea had also jumped in the last 12 months from about $800 - $1000 to $1800. IN OTHER NEWS: He said some North East farmers had developed a greater awareness of soil PH levels to improve productivity since the price tags on products became higher. Mr Stephens said in some acidic soils, farmers were realising they could add lime to increase soil PH levels and release banked up phosphorus, which is one of the key elements in Super fertiliser. "As a consequence of that you have the realisation that here's Super going up and I might already have some in the ground," he said. "So in any case if I put lime on, I might a) be able to lower the amount of Super I put on, or b) I might be able to release what's there." Mr Stephens also commented on the growing awareness of the role of soil structure to improve productivity. "Organic matter and carbon in the soil tends to increase the porosity which in turn leads to water retention," he said. Mr Stephens said compost was becoming more widely used as a result of this realisation. "If you try to get compost out of Seymour where there's a big supplier, they can't give you anything, because they're all sold out for the rest of the year," he said. "There's enough evidence of organic matter in the soil structure improving the productivity because of water retention and soil structure."

