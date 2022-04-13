news, local-news,

A DREAM going back 20 years was realised on Wednesday with Jerilderie's first skate park officially opened. The $400,000 fun spot has been on the radar of townsfolk for two decades, Murrumbidgee Shire mayor Ruth McRae said. "It has been a desire of the young people in our community for quite awhile now and something council actively advocated for as a funded project," Cr McRae said. The NSW government contributed $263,900 and its federal counterpart supplied $100,000 with the remainder from the council. The skateboard area and bike pump track were constructed by Yackandandah firm Haley Constructions. Albury MP Justin Clancy and Farrer MP Sussan Ley attended the opening which was preceded by a skateboarding workshop by the Totem Collective. The skate ramps are in Elliott Park which faces the Newell Highway, west of the town's shopping strip. IN OTHER NEWS: Jerilderie's Apex Club has supplied a bubbler and bicycle repair kit, which have been installed in the park which faces a former army leopard tank in a reserve across the highway.

