Region's campers can expect a mild Easter long weekend | Weather Watch

Daly Waters in the Carpentaria region of the Northern Territory recorded its hottest ever March in 140 years of records, breaking the previous record in 1889. For the first 11 days of April, Daly Waters continued to be much hotter than normal. The mean maximum temperature to date this month stands at 38.5 degrees - more than four degrees above the April normal and looks set to break the 1900 April record of 37.7 degrees. On Wednesday, April 6, the temperature soared to 40.2 degrees and 40.4 degrees on Monday, April 11. There are only two hotter April days at Daly Waters - the 41.3 in early April 1889 and 40.8 in early April 1942. The one in 1889 led to a very wet year in the Albury-Wodonga region. This extreme April warmth did filter into outback Queensland at the beginning of April and many locations are heading toward the warmest April on record. At Emerald, to date, the mean maximum temperature is 33.3, whilst the mean minimum temperature is 20.2. Both of these readings are over three degrees above the April normal at Emerald, where the hottest April occurred in 1926. This did lead to well above average rainfall in North East Victoria from March to August 1926. This extreme April warmth, if it continues beyond mid-month, will be closely watched before any assumptions can be reliably made for the coming weeks. Some locations during the past week received heavy rainfall. Dubbo had 118mm and Peak Hill had 117mm over four days. Both places have had their wettest April already since 1990. In 1990, both places had similar rainfalls during the second week of April. Then during the period of April 19 to 23, 1990, heavy to flooding rains arrived with widespread major floods, which extended almost to Roma and to as far south as Gippsland. Whether the period April 19 to 23 this year sees a similar heavy to flood rains event to that of 1990 remains to be seen. Since February, the western half of Queensland around Longreach, Mt. Isa and across to Emerald, has been very dry. The heavy rains around Dubbo and Peak Hill led to a sequence of notably warm and humid conditions, with night time minimum temperatures being five degrees above the April normal in the Riverina and North East Victoria. Many places recorded 10 to 20mm. Dew point temperatures were very high at 16 degrees, about eight degrees above normal for April. Perth has received much-needed rainfall after a very hot and dry December to March period. Perth recorded 38mm to last Monday morning, April 11. This was Perth's wettest day for the first fortnight of April since 1987, and before that, in 1955. Both of those events did lead to a warm spell in Victoria for the following week and this will be good for the Easter break and those going camping, with the minimum temps being three degrees above normal for April.

