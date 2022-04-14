community,

There will be an extra incentive to get vaccinated this Easter long weekend. The Wodonga vaccination hub will be offering free hot cross buns to the first 100 people to be vaccinated tomorrow, and all people who get vaccinated will also receive an Easter egg. The hub will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Good Friday, and from 8.30am to noon on Easter Saturday. It is closed on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Albury Wodonga Public Health Unit operational director Jody Bellette said the initiative aimed to make the vaccination experience more pleasant for families. "We know that there are some kids out there that would be due for their dose twos," she said. "If parents were waiting for the school holidays, come on in, we're open, available for walk ins." IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/b55abcf3-cb72-4f27-8608-76e36e42ca5e.jpg/r0_318_6256_3853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg