When a politician makes an announcement concerning the Murray Darling Basin Plan in a South Australian electorate, it is a fair bet that upstream water users in NSW and Victoria will be impacted. Last week, Anthony Albanese waxed lyrical about a Labor government's plans for the Basin. What's at issue is a 450 gigalitres environmental buyback. And a predictable backlash has resulted, with irrigators and farmer organisations up in arms. Chuck some money at a new study here and there and cave in to the Greens on buybacks. However, this was a plan that had to be written on the back of an envelope, using so-called science that did not exist. For those not in the loop, what is really at stake is water, which at times is critical, is being taken out of the system for the environment. An environment so awash with water that it is currently being traded on the open market. And, let us not forget the vast amounts of water cascading out of the mouth of the Murray into the Southern Ocean, currently 20,000 megalitres a day through 31 barrage gates. The alternative Prime Minister will not rule out buybacks, which would lessen the flow of productive water that, when utilised, boosts agricultural production and creates jobs. But who cares? Not one Victorian or NSW electorate on the Murray is represented by the Labor party. The Coalition, despite pressure from the Nationals, refused to legislate against any future buybacks. BIG IMPACT The Supreme Court decision ordering a Gippsland wind farm to stop loud noise created by wind turbines at night will have an enormous impact on the industry. The operator has been ordered to pay $260,000 in aggravated damages to a neighbouring farmer and a former farmer. This is a pittance compared to the operating nightmare of being ordered to limit noise overnight. Should the operator fail, the turbines will be shut down, with no night time generation. And, of course, this is an attraction in renewables generation when solar panels do not operate. The decision is a vindication of the claims made by affected landowners, who, in the past, have had to relocate due to the noise. Also, the ruling does provide a level of protection to landholders that may be affected by future wind farms. It is well documented the horrific effect wind towers have on birdlife and only time will tell as to what environmental impact offshore wind farms have. LIMITED Meanwhile, the intention of the Victorian government to limit the construction of fences on the ridges of Gippsland coastal properties should ensure wind turbines will not be acceptable. Farmers are riled by a proposed overlay. "A permit is required to construct a fence, except for a post and rail fence up to 1.8 metres in height" within significant landscape overlays that have been created to protect the rural vista in areas close to the Victorian coast, tourist hot spots and major roads," the draft planning policy says. The siting of sheds is also an issue. However, this is not a surprise as many councils currently dictate the sitting of sheds and materials and colours that are acceptable. It could surely only be a matter of time before local councils embrace similar overlays. The upside could be that the siting of burgeoning wind turbines and solar farms does not impinge on the landscape.

