Netball is a hot topic of conversation in the O'Neill house. While Haley has passed her love of the game onto her three daughters Ellie, 19, Rori, 16, and Emerson, 10, there's usually another family member who often chimes in with some of the best advice. "We've had lots of good discussions and plenty of feedback goes around the dinner table, including from my husband (Aaron)," O'Neill said. "He's the first to give feedback. Sometimes you don't want to hear it, even though deep down you know he's probably right. "It's good healthy feedback and I think we all push each other along the way. "We all learn from each other in our house. "It's my husband and the girls, and the dog, who is male, but he clearly doesn't talk back." Whatever advice O'Neill has had from her family over the years appears to have been beneficial, with the Raiders' life member reaching 250 club games during round one. The 41-year-old defender joined the club in 1998 and still has the same passion for the game as she did back then. While the question of her retirement has been raised at home, she has no intention of giving away the sport that has played such a big role in her life just yet. "I don't look at age and think there's a time limit or that your time is up," she said. "I just think if you can get out there and do what you enjoy and you can hold yourself well and train and be at the same ability as everyone else and it's an equal playing field, then I think why not? "It's good for people's mental health and I think it's a big part of people's lives. "If you enjoy it, then I don't think there's any reason why you can't play. "I don't think age should matter." O'Neill can still remember first entering Birallee Park with her school friends and the nerves that crept over her as she awaited to hear if she would become a Raider. "Our trials were a bit old school back then," she said. "They actually sat everyone down and called your name out if you made it, which is a bit different to now when you get a discrete email." Hearing her name marked the start of what has been a long career for O'Neill, spanning across both the Ovens and Murray and Tallangatta and District Leagues. Beginning in Raiders' C-grade, she remembers fondly making a grand final in her second year at the club, despite the result going the way of the Pigeons. In 1999 she met her now husband, which later saw her become a Swan for seven years. ALSO IN SPORT: "He's a Chiltern boy so I was swayed to go out there," she said. "I made some really good friends and connections." But she knew she would always come back to her home club, later joining Raiders' B and A-grades. Having played B-grade for several seasons, O'Neill now also sees the game through a different lens as the club's C-grade coach. Her two oldest daughters have now had the chance to play under her guidance, with Rori currently seeing O'Neill as both her coach and mum. "Isn't she lucky," O'Neill laughed. "If I'm coaching they'll call me Haley and try to restrain from calling me mum. "It's hard coaching your kids because you put that mental stress on yourself and you worry about what everyone else thinks. "You're actually probably harder on your kids than you are on anyone else in all honesty. "Then you get home and say look, I'm sorry, and they're like 'it's ok mum I know.' "You just learn to realise that they're just a player and you're just a person and your job is to coach." While her daughters all played junior netball at Chiltern, Ellie has now joined Yackandandah as an A-grade player and under-17s coach after being lured to the club by her partner. Her youngest sister Emerson is now also a Roo. O'Neill is holding out hope that she may one day see all of her girls running around in Raiders' colours. "I'm hoping one day, depending on how well my body holds up and if I get the opportunity, it would be nice to play with the girls for a game or see them all here together," she said. O'Neill admitted she's been lucky enough to play both with against some amazing players and is never surprised by the talent the Ovens and Murray League has on offer. "Last weekend we played Yarrawonga and Hannah Symes is a prime example," she said. "Sarah Senini is another one. She's just a beautiful person on and off the court. "Players like that make you work hard. "You might know that they potentially will beat you, but they get the best out of you, so that's the best thing at the end of the day." O'Neill also cherishes working alongside the likes of fellow Raiders Jodie House, Lisa Bradshaw and Leonie Mooney. "Lisa is my coach this year and we started out together," she said. "She's not only a great friend but a great mentor and great person to have around the club. "Jo Withers is also back this year and is still as strong as always. "We're starting to get some of the experienced players from my era coming back through and their kids as well. "There's a really nice family feel." Having now bypassed her club milestone, O'Neill is not only looking back, but forward. "There's been plenty of highlights," she said. "I'm grateful to be a part of it and to still have the opportunity to play."

