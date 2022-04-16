news, local-news,

A special white fluffy creature is coming to the Border tomorrow to hand out sweet treats to children jumping on one leg. The Border Mail managed to bag an exclusive interview with the Easter Bunny, before she visits the Rotary Club of Albury North's Kiewa Street Easter Market on Sunday. Ms Bunny said she had found time in her busy Sunday schedule to attend the market because she loved children. IN OTHER NEWS: "Easter is a very exciting time for them and they'll get Easter eggs from me, but only if they can show me how well they can hop," she said. "Preferably a hop on one leg and then a hop on the other leg and then maybe a little jump; and they've got to tell me that they eat their carrots." Ms Bunny said the Easter eggs she'd be giving away would be small. "Just little ones because they've got to look after their teeth," she said. "I say to my kittens, you can have some chocolate lollies, but you have to clean your teeth or eat a carrot after." Rotary's Geoff Slocumb said the big EB would arrive at around 10 or 11am. "We had to go to a lot of trouble getting the Easter Bunny this year, but we finally got her," he said. Mr Slocumb said the Easter Bunny was bribed with carrots. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/c273492a-4c37-440f-aaa9-04e2c91ea483.jpg/r0_239_5472_3331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg