sport, local-sport,

G'day, fishos. What a time of the year - cool enough in the evening that you need a beautiful big campfire and enough sun to make it comfortable during the day. It must be Easter, the extra long weekend, when half of Australia goes camping and the other half just don't know what they're missing out on! The weather's shaping up well, so I hope everyone's enjoying themselves. Dartmouth (93.18 per cent): would be a great choice of destination for a day trip if you're not otherwise engaged. Fenders and cowbells are still being used with a fair amount of success in conjunction with King Cobras and Tassies, as well as scrubbies. Mudeyes are harder to find than the fish but have been successful for those couple of fishos that I've spoken to that have been fishing them in amongst the timber under a bubble, a very successful technique of catching trout not used near enough. Banamboola: is the land-based fishing only dam just below Dartmouth township and is also an area where the old "mudeye under the bubble" technique works well, along with a scrubbie or a bit of Power Bait on the bottom. Streams: are all still firing, although they'll be getting beaten to foam right about now. If you can find yourself a section that hasn't been fished in the past half day or so, you'd definitely be in with a good chance. I often find the trout get a little wary of lures when there are a few fishos about and drifting a bait as naturally as possible is a much more successful method in those circumstances. Hume Dam (86.3 per cent): is getting a little scratchy. I don't think I've given Hume anything but big wraps for the best part of two years, but a couple of fishos are saying they've been out and struggled to get a feed of late. Keep in mind, most fishos are still catching good bags of decent fish, but it's interesting that a couple are starting to miss out. Let's hope it's just a little hiccup and they continue to bite right through winter, as they did last year. While there are still plenty getting caught on plastics, ice jigs or trolling, there seems to be a lot more action on bait at the minute. Upper Murray (above Hume): has been fishing well, with some very nice cod being caught of late. Lures are the go if you can strike it clear and low and bait fishos shouldn't have too many problems whatever the conditions. The Mitta: in its lower sections, has been fishing well, which is no surprise to most cod fishos, and you can't see that changing over the next week or two either. Mulwala: fished well for many last week and will also be busy over this weekend for sure. Actually, there are not too many weekends it's not busy, with a comp on just about every weekend at this time of year, as well as the average fisho having a crack. Casting or trolling hardbodies seems to be the go, along with flicking the old spinnerbaits around during the day. Big swimbaits and surface stuff are still accounting for quite a few big fish though. If you've been thinking about a trip in that direction, you'd better get into it before the lake gets the big drawdown though; it's scheduled to drop in May to clean out the weed. Murray River below Albury: has been good this week, with heaps of reports of cod, and also quite a few yellas. I suppose that's the only problem using chicken or cheese; you don't catch any yellas. Lure fishos have been going well on spinnerbaits, hardbodies and a few off the top, so it'll be interesting to hear what Easter produces next week. The Bidgee: has settled down, cleared a bit and is fishing extremely well. Both bait and lure fishos are catching good numbers of cod right through Wagga to Narrandera and beyond. The Murrumbidgee would be well worth a look. They tell me Old Man Creek has improved out of sight since the wall/barrier, which was created a couple of years back, got breached in the recent high flows, which is now allowing a more normal flow down the creek. Sometimes things are just better left alone. Eucumbene (47.4 per cent): has seen quite a few smaller trout being caught off the bank by bait or fly fishos and also by trollers. There have been some beautiful looking bigger browns being caught as well. Things are certainly shaping up well for this year's spawning run. All we need is a decent drop of rain at the right time and it should be a cracker. Have a great Easter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/fff45f5f-1649-4be2-9d7a-aaa375082298.jpeg/r0_121_540_426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg