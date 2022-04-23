Living away from home is a big step for everyone, but these four young Wenona students have taken things in their stride as they joined Wenona's boarding community this year. Eleanor Wyndham, Year 10, hails from Scone and is loving the friendliness of everyone and the structure that boarding provides for students. "Boarding has given me a sense of stability in the academic field. The solid structure to afternoons is different from what I was familiar with, and I am already able to recognise how I have benefitted from regularly completing homework. Of course, some things still stress me out, but this is one less thing to worry about because I know I have set time to get all my academic work done." Valeri Choi and Sophia Li both come from Hong Kong, and are taking advantage of a whole range of music, drama and sport activities already. Boarders can participate in many extra-curricular activities offered before and after the school day including water sports like sailing, kayaking and paddleboarding at nearby Balmoral. And while the Boarding House has some (necessary) rules, Sophia recognises their value. "Boarding has a lot of restrictions, but they are helpful in terms of achieving a healthy sleep schedule," she said. "The rules in the boarding house help me become more disciplined and develop a healthy schedule in my life," Valerie agreed. Lucy Heagney, from Dubbo, feels that duties such as making her bed every morning really help with being organised and developing independence. She too has embraced her new life, especially because the small size of the Boarding House of 48 boarders encourages connection with girls of all ages. "A really wonderful thing about the Boarding House is that it's small, so it's easy to get to know everyone. The older girls are so easy to talk to and the boarding staff are so helpful and do their best to make you feel as comfortable as possible." Eleanor has joined Wenona's Environmental and Busking Clubs, Stage Band and Rock Band. And she has found other Wenonians who play electric guitar, and who share her passion for music. "I am looking forward to my musical career here at Wenona, and creating many memories," Lucy said. Wenona's Head of Boarding Nonie Ayling takes great pride in the close friendships in the Boarding House and believes participating in a range of social and sporting activities, as well as Wenona's close proximity to Sydney, serves to enhance each student's boarding experience. "I take pleasure in seeing the strength and warmth of interactions here and the way the older girls nurture the younger students. It's definitely a very special community," she said.

Freedom to flourish at Wenona

