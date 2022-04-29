When Rod first approached CVGT Australia looking for employment, the team immediately noticed his positive attitude to work. But Rod was also struggling to overcome a couple of barriers: anxiety and a wrist injury. With the support of the disability employment team in Wodonga, Rod has found and kept a meaningful job with Southern Asset Services. "I've been really happy working with CVGT - Dimitti and Steph have been great to deal with," Gary from Southern Asset Services said. "I've had a lot of success with the applicants that have been put forward - I have worked with other employment agencies in the past who couldn't meet our needs." Follow-up support was provided to ensure Rod settled in and stayed employed. "The girls at CVGT are the best, they've helped me through some difficult times and I appreciate everything they do," Rod said. A significant added bonus has been Rod's trusty mate Jacko has been able to come to work with him. "Having Jacko with me at work is awesome," Rod said. Rod's story is just one example of how the CVGT Disability Employment Services program can help people struggling to find or stay in work because of illness, injury or disability. Support from the experienced Albury-Wodonga team can include help looking for work, writing a résumé, preparing for interviews and referrals to employers. "Our team works to match the right person to the right job, and provide follow-up support," Wodonga branch manager Kellie said. "Post-placement support ensures if any problems arise, it can be resolved quickly to ensure continuity of employment. This means that you have the best chance of finding the right job and staying employed." Employers, like Southern Asset Services, also benefit from tailored support. The CVGT team understands business needs and provides pre-employment training to ensure the workplace is ready for a new colleague. Funding for workplace modifications can also be organised where needed, and businesses that employ someone through Disability Employment Services could be eligible for a wage subsidy. CVGT Australia believes every person deserves the opportunity to fulfil their potential. "We have been supporting people into meaningful employment for 40 years, and our local team understands the needs of the Border region," Kellie said. Learn more about CVGT Australia's inclusive employment solutions, including the Disability Employment Services program, by visiting cvgt.com.au or calling 132 848.

Inclusive employment solutions at CVGT Australia

Meaningful employment: Rod loves having his trusty friend Jacko by his side at work. Picture: Supplied When Rod first approached CVGT Australia looking for employment, the team immediately noticed his positive attitude to work. But Rod was also struggling to overcome a couple of barriers: anxiety and a wrist injury. With the support of the disability employment team in Wodonga, Rod has found and kept a meaningful job with Southern Asset Services.

"I've been really happy working with CVGT - Dimitti and Steph have been great to deal with," Gary from Southern Asset Services said.

"I've had a lot of success with the applicants that have been put forward - I have worked with other employment agencies in the past who couldn't meet our needs." Follow-up support was provided to ensure Rod settled in and stayed employed. The girls at CVGT are the best CVGT client Rod "The girls at CVGT are the best, they've helped me through some difficult times and I appreciate everything they do," Rod said. A significant added bonus has been Rod's trusty mate Jacko has been able to come to work with him. "Having Jacko with me at work is awesome," Rod said. Rod's story is just one example of how the CVGT Disability Employment Services program can help people struggling to find or stay in work because of illness, injury or disability. Support from the experienced Albury-Wodonga team can include help looking for work, writing a résumé, preparing for interviews and referrals to employers. "Our team works to match the right person to the right job, and provide follow-up support," Wodonga branch manager Kellie said.

"Post-placement support ensures if any problems arise, it can be resolved quickly to ensure continuity of employment. This means that you have the best chance of finding the right job and staying employed." Employers, like Southern Asset Services, also benefit from tailored support. The CVGT team understands business needs and provides pre-employment training to ensure the workplace is ready for a new colleague. Funding for workplace modifications can also be organised where needed, and businesses that employ someone through Disability Employment Services could be eligible for a wage subsidy. CVGT Australia believes every person deserves the opportunity to fulfil their potential. "We have been supporting people into meaningful employment for 40 years, and our local team understands the needs of the Border region," Kellie said. Learn more about CVGT Australia's inclusive employment solutions, including the Disability Employment Services program, by visiting cvgt.com.au or calling 132 848.