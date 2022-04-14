Albury Wodonga Health stands down code yellow, monitors demand

news, health, Albury Wodonga Health, Code Yellow, Janet Chapman

The latest internal emergency setting in place at Border hospitals has ended. Albury Wodonga Health on Wednesday stood down the code yellow that had been active since March 29. "The decision to stand down the code yellow has been made on the basis that the original objectives of the code yellow have largely been met, and that key risks identified during the peak of demand have been contained," interim chief executive Janet Chapman said on Thursday. Ms Chapman had indicated on Monday Albury Wodonga Health hoped to lift the code yellow this week. The measure had been introduced last month to manage about 200 hospital presentations a day. "We head into the Easter long weekend with a number of new measures in place that have assisted us to safely respond to demand surges," Ms Chapman said. "We will continue to closely monitor demand pressures across our emergency and inpatient services across the long weekend." IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/2e9512fa-1ea7-4b15-a266-4a2c8c3fd5db.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg