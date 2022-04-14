news, local-news,

A scooter joyride in a park on Wednesday turned into a nightmare for a Wodonga man after police swooped on the scene at Willow Park, confiscated his moped and charged him with unlicensed driving. Wodonga police Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said when the man faces court he will face a hefty fine for driving while under suspension and pay other costs associated with the impoundment of his vehicle. IN OTHER NEWS: Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said the man would likely face a lengthy further suspension and not have access to the moped for at least 30 days. "This man was apprehended by a passing patrol but it's great to get help from the community to catch these people," Senior Sergeant Martin said. "There are signs placed warning people not to ride motorbikes through parkland as this has been an ongoing problem for some time."

