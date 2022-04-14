Police nab suspended driver in blitz on illegal park shenanigans
A scooter joyride in a park on Wednesday turned into a nightmare for a Wodonga man after police swooped on the scene at Willow Park, confiscated his moped and charged him with unlicensed driving.
Wodonga police Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said when the man faces court he will face a hefty fine for driving while under suspension and pay other costs associated with the impoundment of his vehicle.
"This man was apprehended by a passing patrol but it's great to get help from the community to catch these people," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
