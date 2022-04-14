sport, local-sport,

Six students from Kyokushin Karate Albury have claimed medals at the Victorian state titles. Abigail Sutton, Campbell Sutton and Christina Simpson all won gold in the non-contact division. There were silver medals in the colts full-contact for Beau Furness and Safi O'Reilly, while Morpheous Elston came away with a non-contact bronze. In total, nine students from the Lavington-based dojo took part across the weekend. "I'm extremely proud of them," Sensei Dan Fitzgerald said. ALSO IN SPORT: "They'd done at least three months' worth of solid training in preparation. "It was great to see the way they all handled themselves and the way they presented on the day. "For four or five of them, that was their first-ever competition. "It can be disappointing, sometimes, when you put in all that effort and come away with nothing, but it's a learning experience."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/281d4aef-894d-498a-95f5-29df2929e141.jpg/r218_424_1233_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg