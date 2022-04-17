news, business,

My sister was talking about the Internet of Things the other day. I was wondering: is it just the same as the internet I use on my computer? The Internet of Things (IoT) is a term used to encompass devices that are connected to the internet. The internet itself is a worldwide communication network of computers. For example, when you browse a web page on your computer, you are using the internet. If you have an appliance at home that connects to the internet, then that is part of the Internet of Things (IoT). When we talk about the IoT, generally, we are referring to items that you wouldn't expect to have an internet connection. This means that while your computer or phone are connected to the internet, they aren't considered part of the IoT; however, a smart watch is. There are many benefits for having items filled with sensors to provide data. At a very basic level manufacturers can put sensors into items to provide data on their performance. It might comfort you to know that jet engine manufacturers can monitor the performance of their jet engines in real time while they are in operation. Numerous sensors record critical data on the engine's performance and transmit that to an operation centre. From the transmitted data, the engines can then be analysed, predicting maintenance requirements or providing real time assistance should an issue develop. If the engine wasn't connected to the internet, then any data collected would need to be physically downloaded at the end of a flight and later sent to the manufacturer for analysis, creating a delay in discovering any potential issues. Having the engine connected to the IoT means that issues can be discovered much quicker. This is an example how the Internet of Things can provide enhanced safety to the airlines and passengers. Another term you might have heard of is "smart city". This is where items in a town or city are part of the Internet of Things. This might be a simple as a rubbish bin being able to monitor how full it is. Once it reaches a certain capacity, a message is sent to the rubbish collection team to alert them. Other parts of the city can be monitored from car parks, electricity grids, water and sewerage systems to transport systems. The data that can be obtained from these systems helps the city run smoothly, once again showing how the IoT helps provide increased amenity for the citizens of that city. You may even have IoT devices in your own home. Are you able to turn your lights or heating on from your smart phone? Do you have a security system that sends you an alert if something is wrong? These are examples of items that are connected to the internet and become part of the IoT. The Internet of Things is a way of providing added convenience and safety to our daily lives. However, since everything is now connected, that means everything is also hackable. Improved technology creates an even greater opportunity for cyber criminals. This expansion of smart devices and the ability to wirelessly transfer data increases their susceptibility to cyberattacks. The cybercrime rate is ever increasing, but there are security measures built into most devices. If you're ever unsure, it's always best to seek expert advice. If you would like to find out more about cybercrime and the Internet of Things, please contact us at albury@findex.com.au.

