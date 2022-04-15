sport, local-sport,

Junior players from the Albury-Wodonga Football Association brought home a stash of medals from the Lightning Tournament in Canberra last weekend. AWFA's under-14 and under-13 boys both won their sections at the representative carnival and there was also success for the association's under-14/under-16 girls. The under-15/under-16 boys came away as runners-up from a weekend which highlighted the quality of players in our region. Anton Maas, who coached the under-13s, was delighted to see the progress of his side after they suffered a couple of beatings at the pre-season tournament in Bathurst. "Last year we did very well in the NSW Country Cup and finished third but many of them moved on and I had to build a new team," Maas explained. "The boys have been training really hard since Bathurst and we did very well on the weekend. ALSO IN SPORT: "It was really important for our preparation for the Vic Country Championships in Geelong over the long weekend in June." AWFA's victorious under-14s were coached by Brad Howard. "It's just good to get the group playing together again after missing the whole season in 2020," Howard said. "They relished this opportunity after months of training together and they're excited about playing the country championships. "There's always mixed opinions about how AWFA is travelling but when we go to other areas and you see how competitive we are, and sometimes how dominant we are, it shows that AWFA is travelling pretty well."

