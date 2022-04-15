sport, local-sport,

New Saint Ellie Cooper is making her mark at the club following a strong start to the season. The midcourt player from South Australia was named best for Myrtleford in its round one loss to Lavington, having made her Ovens and Murray debut during the season opener against Rovers. "In her first game she was very excited and nervous to play and she did a great job," coach Tina Way said. "She's a great pick up for us." The Saints will be looking to bounce back when they meet the Hoppers for a home Easter Sunday clash. ALSO IN SPORT: "Lavington last week was obviously a really big loss that we didn't enjoy, but we had to put that behind us and continue on working together to find the right combinations and the best way to play together in the goal circle," Way said. Yarrawonga host Lavington for another Sunday clash, while on Saturday the Bulldogs meet the Magpies and the Roos clash with the Tigers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/4aa15a0f-5acc-43e6-a9e9-5a775e27b5e5.jpg/r0_231_5493_3335_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg