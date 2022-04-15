news, local-news,

An Olympic BMX rider made his way to Albury's skatepark to inspire the next generation for ahead of youth week. Professional dirt and park freestyle BMX rider Logan Martin won the gold medal in the inaugural men's BMX freestyle event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. While in Albury on Thursday, Mr Martin rode with the community, before a question and answer session and photo signing at the Retro Lane Café. He said he was impressed with the skate park facilities. "It looks unreal to be honest, great for the kids, great for the community, and gets kids off the street and active," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I grew up riding at the skatepark, riding my bike and having fun and it created such an amazing life for me; I got to travel the world and ride my bike and I did win an Olympic gold medal which is just mind blowing to me." Mr Martin said he was keen to get the inspire the next generation. "That's how the sport's going to progress from the younger generation," he said. "Getting more kids involved in the sport is the start and then getting them to want to take it to the next level." Youth leader of retro youth management committee Jack Jorgensen said hundreds of children, some as young as six attended the event. "It's a great opportunity for them to learn and see what it's like having an Olympian athlete," he said. "It's just that hope that it's maybe something they could do if they put their minds to it. It's really good to see the skatepark activated considering it's so new."

