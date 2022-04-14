sport, australian-rules-football,

Kade Kuschert never wanted to be a big fish in a small sea. Wasn't interested. Didn't want to be one of those blokes who might say years after their retirement, 'I could have been a top player in the Ovens and Murray'. "I've always said I wanted to play as good a standard as I could in the district and why not challenge yourself and try to be the best you can," Kuschert posed. On Saturday, the 38-year-old will become the games record holder at his beloved Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League. He will play his 334th senior game at home, on Easter Saturday, against Albury, passing league Hall of Famers Dennis Sandral and Darrell Spencer, who racked up 333 matches in their outstanding careers. "It's fantastic to stick around at the one club, it's awesome, and he's shown great loyalty to the Roos," Spencer suggested. Spencer was a smooth player, while defender Sandral was as tough as they come. "It's a credit to him to be at the one club for so long," he remarked. "I knew his father, he's a chip off the old block." Kade lost his father Trevor in December, 2018. "He wasn't overly pushy, he let me do what I wanted to do for a long time," Kade recalled proudly. "He came on board in the head trainer role at Corowa, he was always pretty honest with his feedback, whether it was positive or negative, he never pushed too hard or forced anything on you." It will be an emotional day for the tight-knit family. And it's a double celebration as well as Hayden Filliponi will play his 150th game. "Hayden's old man (Greg), he competed with my old man for the club record back in the day at Buraja (15-minute drive from Corowa), so our families have been intertwined over the last 30-40 years, so it's nice to be able to share a milestone with Hayden," he said of his team-mate. "I've watched Hayden grow up and become the quality footballer he is today." Kuschert started his junior football at Buraja, before lobbing at the Roos in 1999. He debuted at senior level as a 16-year-old the following year and played in the club's thirds premiership, while the seniors also won the flag. But the talented teen couldn't be held out of the top grade for long. "He was a very good defender, he had outstanding hands for a defender," his first senior coach Peter Tossol revealed. "He took a lot of marks, a lot more than your traditional come-from-behind defender. "He was from a good family and was very loyal. He took instructions really well and he took constructive feedback really well. "He'd come to training every night and he's durable, I honestly can't remember him missing a game. "He went on to become a terrific player and very well respected." And Kuschert kept giving back to the club. He's either coached or co-coached the thirds in two stints. "I just think the people around the club make the club," he offered. "You're never short of people to give you a hand and there's a rich family history here with the Eyers, Spencer, Longmire families, the list goes on. "That's why it's so enjoyable, there's a heap of local kids having a kick and I think that's the balls of it really, you didn't want to be anywhere else." A stack of his team-mates weren't born when Kuschert debuted and he now has three children himself, including 16-year-old Judd, who's not much younger than a few of the seniors. Judd has been playing junior representative football this week, so it's certainly possible the father and son could play together at the region's highest level. "I don't think he'll squeeze in the seniors, I might get a seconds game with him," he explained of what could, potentially, be an extremely rare event in the O and M. Judd has already made a big impact on Tossol, who's one of the finest coaches in the league's modern era. "When I went back to the club to coach a second time, Kade would have his kids (Judd and Hudson, while he now also has one-year-old Leo) at training and he would leave them with his dad Trevor, who would have his hands full with injuries and rub-downs," he said. "Now Judd would take off and Kade would be still training and you would see Kade and Trevor have 'team meetings' about tracking young Juddy down. "It was bloody funny, TK (Trevor) would jump the fence, looking for the kids, the players loved it. "It was part of what made a rural club in a major league great." To highlight Kuschert's passion for the Roos, you have to remember he was part of the league's second-longest losing streak. The club was winless for 38 matches from 2015-17, with Myrtleford's 62 (2007-10) the greatest losing streak in the league's 129 years. Kuschert was in his early 30s then and plenty of players would have taken the easy option and cash in the nearby bush leagues. And nobody could have held that against him either, given his service. "I've loved his loyalty to Corowa-Rutherglen and he's probably had plenty of opportunities to play in the bush," Tossol suggested. "He's always wanted to play at the highest level he can and I've really admired that, even when things were tough, he was the first bloke you could count on." The Roos have won their first two games for the first time since 2018 and will start equal favourites with perennial grand finalists Albury, which has been severely impacted by COVID. The buzz is back as the club strives desperately to break an eight-year finals drought. "Yeah, it is, we've got back to that stage where it's mainly local young men wanting to have a crack and we've got a couple of guys that travel, but we've also got the ex-locals, who moved away for work or uni, who are also travelling back," he explained. IN OTHER NEWS: The favourite son breaking the record on a sunny day should guarantee a bumper crowd. 