It won't be long before we see Daniel Cross back in an Albury jumper. The former Western Bulldogs and Melbourne midfielder, 39, played seven games for the Tigers last season before joining North Melbourne's high-performance staff in October. However, he remains a key part of Albury's plans in 2022 and co-coach Luke Daly expects to have Cross available sooner rather than later. "Crossy's chomping at the bit to get back into playing for Albury," Daly said. "Hopefully in two to three weeks' time we should be able to see him back running around the Sportsground. "As a leader and as a player, he's still got a lot to offer. "He's got a lot of knowledge and I know, particularly last year when he was training with us throughout the year, he's as fit as anyone on our list. "He sets high standards for himself and the group and he's a really good person to have around the club and to play with. "You know what he's going to bring, week in, week out. "He's the benchmark when it comes to training standards, preparation and playing so for those younger players, who want to play higher level footy or Ovens and Murray, it's good for them to be able to see the way he goes about it." ALSO IN SPORT: Cross' interest in sports science opened the door for his role with the Kangaroos. "There aren't many players that come out of playing and go into the high-performance area," he said. "I studied in the area, got a uni degree and I've always loved that side of sport. "The way I was able to forge my early career was through my athletic ability and maximising the physical attributes I was born with, I wasn't blessed with a huge amount of speed, so there were other ways I had to maximise what I had. "I've always been really interested in the field, not to say I don't enjoy the tactical side of it, but I've always had more of a passion for the high-performance side." Cross, who retired from AFL football in 2015, worked as a rehabilitation and conditioning assistant at the Demons and went on to become their rehabilitation manager. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

