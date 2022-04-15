news, local-news,

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Little Billabong this morning which continues to cause traffic delays. Emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle incident on the Hume Highway approaching Little Billabong Road at around 5.30am on Friday. State Emergency Services and police attended as well as two Rural Fire Service units and three ambulances crews. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Ambulance reported that four patients were treated for minor injuries at the scene. One of those patients, a woman believed to be in her 40s, was transported to Wagga Base Hospital with wrist pain and some abrasions. As of 7am, emergency respondents remain on the scene, and police are conducting traffic control. One of two northbound lanes remains closed, and drivers have been urged to use caution and expect delays if travelling through the area.

