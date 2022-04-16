news, local-news,

North East and Riverina train passengers who require access to key Melbourne health services are set to be hampered without the reinstatement of the standard gauge line at Sunshine. Initial concerns the region would be overlooked for direct access to Melbourne's Airport Link have been overshadowed by the imminent opening of the Metro 1 tunnel in 2025, and, unless changes are made, it will exclude North East travellers. The Rail Futures Institute said that failure to re-instate the standard gauge platform at Sunshine will deny North East and Riverina passengers access via Metro 1 to the five new city stations at Arden, Parkville, State Library, Town Hall and Anzac. Parkville will be built near Royal Melbourne Hospital, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and the Royal Children's Hospital, often accessed by regional travellers. "Without this direct connectivity to Parkville, passengers will be forced to use taxis or multiple tram routes from Southern Cross to reach these destinations and in doing so will incur up to 30 minutes of additional travel time," Rail Futures Institute president John Hearsch said. "Such indirect travel with multiple changes will be most inconvenient to those with young children and the elderly, especially those with a disability. Country people aren't often familiar with Melbourne's public transport and it's hard. "While there's taxi ranks at Southern Cross, they're not not big ranks. There's few times that you don't have to wait for taxi." Riverina and North East passengers on standard gauge trains passing through Sunshine won't be able to change at Southern Cross for Dandenong, Pakenham and Caulfield lines. Mr Hearsch said the re-instatement of the standard gauge platform at Sunshine would allow Border passengers to transfer to Metro 1 trains and maintain direct connectivity to those lines for access to places such as the Monash Medical Centre at Clayton. The Victorian government previously told The Border Mail standard gauge trains wouldn't stop at Sunshine as it would attract very few passengers, require compulsory acquisition of properties and become redundant.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/33c7a9d2-5370-43e2-abfe-3c9685cc2d6b.jpg/r0_292_5568_3438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg